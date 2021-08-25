Volleyball
Cougars sweep Bremen
ALBION — The Central Noble varsity volleyball team got its first win of the season Thursday, sweeping Bremen 25-12, 25-16, 25-22.
Kelsey Lutz the Cougars in kills with six, while Kendall Pease paced Central Noble with team-highs of six aces and nine digs.
On Aug. 16, Central Noble lost to Jimtown 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-21.
Abby Hile led the Cougars with 14 skills. Lauren Marks added eight and Aunna Jackson had seven. Pease had a team-high 34 assists.
Marks led the team with 20 digs, with Hill chipping in 17. Peace and Marks each recorded three aces.
Boys Soccer
CN falls to large schools DeKalb, Columbia City
ALBION — The Central Noble boys soccer team lost to a strong DeKalb squad, 5-1, on Thursday.
Ryan Schroeder had an unassisted goal for the Cougars, who dropped to 0-2 on the young season.
The Cougars trailed 2-1 at the half.
On Aug. 17, the Cougars opened regular season play with a 2-1 loss to Columbia City.
Schroeder scored the lone goal for Central Noble on an assist by Josh Rawles.
