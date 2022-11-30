Several boked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, through the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, according to jail records.
Tyler J. Fulk, 39, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of domestic violence in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Fulk was held on $10,000 bond.
Jordan J. Gomez, 21, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was booked at 1:18 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Chad D. Grady, 48, of the 300 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Gianna L. Harshaw, 25, of the 6500 block of East C.R. 400S, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Alicia L. Randol, 45, of the 100 block of Wolcott Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Randol was held without bond.
Kevin R. Sizemore, 46, of the 10700 block of East C.R. 400N, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sizemore was held without bond.
Calvin B. Wilson, 66, of the 4000 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony. Wilson was held on $2,500 bond.
Randall L. Katz, 54, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a hold order issued by the prosecutor. No bond information provided.
Roger V. Rice, 49, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance. Rice was held without bond.
James L. Severit, 41, of the 1500 block of East Kiser Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Severit was held without bond.
Joshua P. Venzke, 34, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Venzke was held without bond.
Steven R. Fulk, 62, of the 1200 block of South U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Fulk was released on his own recognizance.
Ryan N. Hall, 28, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, was booked at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Travis M. Hensley, 28, of the 200 block of Penrose Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor. Hensley was held on $2,500 bond.
Kasey J. Michels, 39, of the 400 block of Pleasant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor. Michels was held on $2,500 bond.
Mario Pizana Sr., 58, of the 900 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:25 Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Pizana was held without bond.
Lena D. Williams, 48, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Williams was held on $1,000 bond.
Bradley M. Bender, 35, of the 500 block of Baker Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Bender was also held on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Bender was held without bond.
Baily Q. Reichert, 23, of the 1800 block of North Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Reichert was held without bond.
(Editor’s Note: No bookings were provided from the time period from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.)
Mark D. Bontrager, 55, of the 11800 block of U.S. 6, Syracuse, was booked at 11:02 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Shane A. Hays, 49, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Lloyd R. Miller, 49, of the 3300 block of South C.R. 1010E, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton J. Wright, 20, of the 600 block of Simon Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Dylan J. Collins, 26, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years ago, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
Vincent L. Lee, 29, of the 5200 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; interfering with a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Lee was held without bond.
Paul H. Ruiz Jr., 32, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 550E, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and interfering in the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor. Ruiz was held without bond.
Ashley M. Stoner, 36, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplifting, a Level 6 felony. Stoner was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.