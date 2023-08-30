STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FOOTBALL
ACROSS
1. Brainchild
5. Gravestone wish
8. Paleozoic one
11. Pressing tool
12. Senegal’s neighbor
13. Literary theme
15. Scissors sound
16. Final notice
17. *Notre Dame’s Fighting ____
18. *Home of the first Super Bowl winners
20. National League Pennant series, acr.
21. Steer clear
22. “Glee” actress ____ Michele
23. Befuddled
26. *One of 4 NFL teams sharing a home field
29. Fish story
30. Stockings
33. “Doggone it!”
35. Rand McNally book
37. Mozart’s “L’____ del Cairo”
38. Whiskey drinks?
39. Comedy act
40. Be more of a fox
42. Dead or Black, e.g.
43. Obliquely
45. Roof supporter
47. High or low card
48. Employer’s good news
50. Hyperbolic tangent
52. *College player not using eligibility
55. Beastly person
56. Double-reed instrument
57. *Nike Pegasus 39
59. Smidgeons
60. Paddleboarding acronym, pl.
61. Seaside bird
62. *Thirty-____ teams in NFL
63. *Ravens’ or Lions’ time, acr.
64. *Rushing unit
DOWN
1. “____ Now or Never”
2. “Shoot!”
3. Arabian bigwig
4. Fund-raising letter
5. Torah teacher
6. Homer’s famous poem
7. Feel for
8. Larger-than-life
9. A Supreme singer
10. Emerald ____ borer
12. Poet’s death lament
13. Fungal skin infection
14. *Home of the Citrus Bowl in Florida
19. Not odds
22. Lily, in French
23. Unfortunately, exclamation
24. *a.k.a. Iron Mike
25. Charcuterie stores
26. Nibble away
27. Have faith
28. Ranee’s wrap
31. Lummox
32. Calendar abbr.
34. Russian autocrat
36. *Home to College Football Hall of Fame
38. Secret supply
40. *Extra point
41. Van Gogh flowers
44. Partners of pains
46. Spirited
48. Puzzle with pictures and letters
49. Take as one’s own
50. Think, archaic
51. Grand theft target
52. *The oldest college football Bowl
53. Actress Perlman
54. Millimeter of mercury
55. Took the bait
58. *Defensive one
