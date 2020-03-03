ALBION — Opening statements in the attempted murder case will have to wait until Wednesday as juror selection extends to this afternoon.
Noble Superior Court 1 convened Tuesday to open the jury trial for Cameron Berkes, Albion, as he faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.
Berkes is charged in relation to an October 2018 domestic incident in which police allege he fired a 9-millimeter handgun at least five times at his wife, as well as pushed her to ground in their High Street home in Albion.
Originally charged with lesser counts, the administration of Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery opted to file the more serious Level 1 felony count of attempted murder in 2019 after further reviewing the case.
A Level 1 felony carries a potential sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison, if convicted.
On Tuesday morning, the court convened to begin selected a 12-person jury and two alternates. The jury pool had been divded into a morning and afternoon session to mitigate crowding issues with parking in downtown Albion as well as space in the courtroom.
This morning, 21 jurors were available in the potential pool.
After an introduction and some initial explanations from Judge Robert Kirsch about the case before them, the prosecution and defense both had an opportunity to make “mini-openings” to discuss a few matters of law that will be pertinent to the case.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred, who is leading the state's effort, spent his time discussing a few different terms of law related to the charges included “reckless,” “knowingly” and “specific intent to kill.”
Mildred specifically honed in on the specific intent to kill, since it is a key element the state will have to prove in its case on the attempted murder charge.
The main point Mildred made to the prospective jurors is that the intent doesn't have to be directly stated by the defendant, such as in a person saying “I'm going to kill you,” but that it can be inferred from the actions of a person during an incident.
“No direct statement of intent is required,” Mildred explained. “You can find that intent from the circumstances that surround it.”
Mildred also took a moment to note that voluntarily intoxication is not a defense to the mental aspects required in consideration of a case, that it does not absolve a person of their actions afterward.
Alcohol was stated as one potential factor in Berkes' cases.
Defense attorney Greg Fumarolo made briefer statements, reminding jurors that it is the burden of the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime of attempted murder hinges on intent.
“Attempted murder requires a specific intent to kill and I don't believe the evidence will show … there is any specific intent to kill.”
Both sides then had opportunities to question jurors in an attempt to root out any potential biases.
Mildred's questions remained fairly generic, asking jurors about whether they understood and could accept different aspects of the law including guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the state's burden to prove and impartiality of witnesses.
Fumarolo's questions were a little more pointed as he asked jurors questions about if they had any history with domestic violence and whether people were gun owners.
About half of the jurors who were called in the morning session indicated they were gun owners of some time, with several of those also owning handguns.
To the gun owners in the group, Fumarolo followed up with questions asking them, if they needed to, how they would fire those weapons to inflict lethal damage to another person.
One juror commented that would be accomplished by “two the chest, one to the head,” which Fumarolo built on to suggest that a person intended to kill would shoot at the body or head.
In the second group of jurors, Fumarolo expanded on that concept asking whether people would shoot down at the floor or to the sides of a person if their aim was to kill them.
Although neither side has presented any argument or evidence, the questioning Tuesday suggests the defense will present arguments that Berkes did not intend to kill his wife because he was not shooting directly at her as one might expect from someone wanting to kill another person.
In two rounds of selection Tuesday morning, eight of 14 jurors were seated.
At the lunch break, Kirsch opted to release the eight jurors who had been selected, ensuring that the case will not open in earnest until Wednesday morning.
Of the eight jurors selected so far, the makeup of the jury is skewing younger, with most of the jurors appearing to be younger or middle-aged adults.
So far the gender split is equal, with four women and four men selected.
Based on answers from questioning, the jury has at least two handgun owners sitting in the box.
Jurors who indicated they knew some of the potential witnesses in the case, had prior knowledge of it due to media coverage or had been involved in or knew someone who had gone through a domestic issue have been among those dismissed.
Jury selection will continue after 1 p.m. as the court seeks to seat the last six people needed.
The trial is expected to run through Friday.
