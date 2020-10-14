ALBION — The Albion Rotary Club will be selling Nelson’s Chicken, grilled onsite, on the Noble County Courthouse Square in Albion on Friday, Oct. 30.
Chicken will be available starting at 11 a.m. at the stoplight corner. Serving will continue until sold out. Price is $7 per chicken half.
Pre-orders will be appreciated and can be faxed to 347-8592 or emailed to jarrod@blackramerins.com. Please submit your pre-orders no later than Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Pre-orders of 20 or more chicken halves can be delivered by making arrangements when submitting your order. Smaller orders will need to be picked up. Questions should be directed to the phone number listed above.
All profits will benefit local projects implemented by Albion Rotary Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.