ALBION — Both sides are ready to proceed to trial as an Albion man will take allegations that he attempted to murder his wife before a 12-person jury.
On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred and defense attorney Greg Fumarolo confirmed that next week’s trial — set for March 3-6 — is a go.
The defendant, Cameron Berkes of Albion, is facing four charges — attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdmeanor.
The sentencing range for a Level 1 felony is 20-40 years in prison, if convicted. A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of two to 12 years, and a Level 6 felony is six months to 2 1/2 years jail.
Berkes is facing the charges after he was arrested Oct. 26, 2018, when police said he fired 9-millimeter handgun multiple times at his wife during a domestic disturbance at their High Street home in Albion.
According to court documents, Berkes became upset with his wife, believing she was cheating on him. At some point, he allegedly grabbed his wife’s Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun and began to shoot at her.
His wife told investigators that after he fired at her the first time, she ran down the hall and Berkes pushed her down, causing her to fall. The wife said that at one point she went to the living room, asking him to give her the gun. According to court documents, the wife told police she was hiding around a corner when he allegedly fired again.
Charging documents indicated Berkes fired at least five shots during the incident. His wife was not hit by any of the bullets.
Originally charged with Level 4, 5 and 6 felonies by the prosecuting administration under Eric Blackman, in 2019 when new Prosecutor Jim Mowery and his staff took office, they amended the charges, adding the count of attempted murder while reclassifying the domestic battery from a Level 5 to a misdemeanor.
On Tuesday, after confirming the trial was still moving forward, Judge Robert Kirsch addressed a few final pre-trial issues with attorneys.
One of the main aspects of the discussion was setting some rails on what evidence would be discussed during the case, to which Kirsch dictated that he would like to keep the timeframe discussed at trial relatively tight.
Ancillary issues about what happened in the weeks and months after Berkes was arrested and later released on bond did not seem relevant to the charges at hand, Kirsch said after hearing some brief argument from the prosecution and defense.
“I want the evidence limited to what happened on this day,” Kirsch said. “What happened this day and the time immediately around it.”
Jurors will be called next week in two groups, a morning and afternoon group. One unique aspect of this case is that both sides agreed to present “mini-openings” to the groups of prospective jurors, short statements addressing some of the pertinent matters of law at hand.
Once the jury of 12 people and alternates is seated, that group will receive typical opening statements from both sides laying out the road map for the prosecution as well as setting up the defense.
