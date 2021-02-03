If you are looking for new ideas for your child to enjoy reading, try Tumblebooks, now available through the NCPL website at myncpl.us.
TumbleBooks are animated, talking picture books that have been created from existing picture books from well-known publishers and authors and converted to the TumbleBook format. Also included are read alongs, non-iction Books, Picture Books in French and Spanish, and Puzzles & Games.
TumbleBooks are created by adding animation, sound, music and narration to picture books in order to
produce an electronic picture book which you can read, or have read to you. TumbleBooks is easy to use and is designed to be experienced in either automatic or manual mode.
Explore TumbleBooks for yourself by going to NCPL’s website at myncpl.us and looking under the “DATABASES” dropdown at the top of the page. Click on the TumbleBooks logo and get started on the variety of books and ways to listen and watch. Look into the “How to Tumble” tab for instructions and frequently asked questions.
The Noble County Public Library branches are now offering their patrons free Wowbrary information on its newest items through the NCPL website or email alerts.
This information showcases the library’s newest items each week. The alerts feature the latest bestsellers, movies, audio books, children’s titles, cookbooks, mysteries, health books, science fiction and more recently purchased by NCPL.
There is a separate section on parenting with book suggestions and teachers can quickly spot new resources for their classes.
By going to myncpl.us patrons will see NCPL’s newest items. Click on “More” and check out the custom NCPL Wowbrary newsletter with tabs for FAQs, signing up for email alerts and more.
New Adult books: “Don’t Keep Silent,” by Elizabeth Goddard; “A Good Neighborhood,” by Therese Anne Fowler; “Hella,” by David Gerrold; “In the Lion’s Den,” by Barbara Taylor Bradford; “The Lies That Bind,” by Emily Giffin; and “Two Reasons To Run,” by Colleen Coble.
New Teen books: “A-Force: Warzones!” by Marguerite Bennett & G. Willow Wilson; “Aurora Rising,” by Amie Kaufman; “The Beautiful,” by Renee Ahdieh (#1 in Beautiful series); “Crush,” by Tracy Wolf (#2 Crave series); “Everything’s Not Fine,” by Sarah J. Carlson; and “Extremely Moronic Mad,” by Mad Magazine.
New Children’s books: “Cuddle the Magic Kitten: Magical Friends,” by Hayley Daze; “Diary of an 8-Bit Warrior: Quest Mode,” by Cube Kid; “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” by Dav Pilkey; “Trainbots,” by Miranda Paul; “When I Grow Up,” by Julie Chen; “The World Needs More Purple People,” by Kristen Bell.
New movies on DVD: “The American West,” PG-13; “Rogue R, Super Miss G, Winter in Vail,” PG; “Curious George: Go West,” kid’s movie; “Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Perfect Day.”
New TV series: Albion: “Picard,” season 1; “Young Sheldon,” season 3. Avilla: “Westworld,” season 3. Cromwell: “The Good Witch,” season 6; “Raising Hope,” season 2.
Adult programs:
CRAFT THERAPY: “GALentine’s Day Craft Bundle — Friend Edition. “GALentine’s Day” is a holiday created by Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope from the Parks & Recreation TV show that celebrates female friendships. Pick up our GALentine’s Day Craft Bundle featuring crafts you can create with a friend — from rock-painted hearts to book page roses, you’ll have fun kickin’ it — friendship-style! All kits are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Art Journaling series: Choose from In-person gathering on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. or via Facebook February 10 (@myncpl) Join Adult Programmer, Suzie, in this hybrid-style class (either in person or by virtual tutorial) exploring concepts of art journaling — the process of the traditional written journal with colors, patterns, and textures as a means of creative self-care. Most supplies will be provided free of charge. For specific information or questions about signing up for this series, email spender@myncpl.us or call Suzie at 636-7197, ext. 2006. No art experience required.
Book Discussion group: Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Group will meet in The Oasis (Entrance #2) and discuss the book, “How to Walk Away,” by Katherine Center.
Children’s programs: In-person Storytime will be on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and 23 at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Storytime will be downstairs in the Activity Room at NCPL Albion. This month’s theme is love, kindness & friendship!
P.A.L.S. will meet Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. P.A.L.S. will be downstairs in NCPL Albion’s Activity Room. This month’s book is “Robot Burp Head Smarty Pants!” which discusses manners. If you can’t make it pick up your free book later!
February Make & Take project is “I’m a Sucker for You!” Valentine treat kit! Come on in and pick one up!
NCPL branches will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 for President’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.