CROSSWORD THEME: FOURTH OF JULY ACROSS
1. Cutting the mustard
5. French vineyard
8. Expression of satisfaction
11. Chicago’s Navy ____
12. Not that
13. Lock horns
15. Sound of pride
16. Tom Hanks’ character had this in “Philadelphia”
17. Dre’s headphones
18. *Handheld firework
20. Eurozone money
21. Chinese weight units
22. Campaigned
23. *Popular July Fourth salad
26. Ltd
30. A in I.P.A.
31. Type of embellished surface
34. Dunking treat
35. Potato state
37. Type of poem
38. Rabbit trap
39. “I, Claudius” role
40. As much as necessary
42. Opposite of trans- in chemistry
43. Bring into servitude
45. *Bottle ____
47. Ill temper
48. Olive branch
50. Campaign worker
52. *Declaration signer
55. Extinct Italic language
56. Forsaken or desolate
57. Rumpelstiltskin’s weaver
59. Between Egypt and Algeria
60. Heed
61. At the summit
62. Beaver’s construction
63. “I Thee ____”
64. *Liberty Bell did it to mark Declaration reading
DOWN
1. Calendar abbr.
2. Life stories, for short
3. Faith jump?
4. Misprints
5. *Cooler purpose
6. *Fair attractions
7. CCCP, in English
8. Lab culture
9. Type of pilot
10. “For ____ a jolly ...”
12. Hit 80’s song “____ ____ Me”
13. Crosswise, on deck
14. *Popular type of July Fourth gathering
19. Two to one, e.g.
22. Antonym of keep
23. *”Common Sense” author
24. *Like the days of 1776
25. Crocodile ones are insincere
26. Place, in French
27. Race course
28. Causing fear
29. “That thou ____, do quickly”
32. Like a certain ranger
33. Fuss
36. *4th of July, e.g.
38. Sudden upset
40. The night before
41. Dad’s mom
44. Gladiators’ battlefield
46. Cold storage
48. Space exploration mission
49. Dog-____ pages
50. “Heat of the Moment” band
51. Intercontinental ballistic missile
52. Opposite of ebb
53. I, to a Greek
54. High part of day
55. Like Methuselah
58. Fuel economy acronym
