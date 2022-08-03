CROSSWORD THEME: FOURTH OF JULY ACROSS

1. Cutting the mustard

5. French vineyard

8. Expression of satisfaction

11. Chicago’s Navy ____

12. Not that

13. Lock horns

15. Sound of pride

16. Tom Hanks’ character had this in “Philadelphia”

17. Dre’s headphones

18. *Handheld firework

20. Eurozone money

21. Chinese weight units

22. Campaigned

23. *Popular July Fourth salad

26. Ltd

30. A in I.P.A.

31. Type of embellished surface

34. Dunking treat

35. Potato state

37. Type of poem

38. Rabbit trap

39. “I, Claudius” role

40. As much as necessary

42. Opposite of trans- in chemistry

43. Bring into servitude

45. *Bottle ____

47. Ill temper

48. Olive branch

50. Campaign worker

52. *Declaration signer

55. Extinct Italic language

56. Forsaken or desolate

57. Rumpelstiltskin’s weaver

59. Between Egypt and Algeria

60. Heed

61. At the summit

62. Beaver’s construction

63. “I Thee ____”

64. *Liberty Bell did it to mark Declaration reading

DOWN

1. Calendar abbr.

2. Life stories, for short

3. Faith jump?

4. Misprints

5. *Cooler purpose

6. *Fair attractions

7. CCCP, in English

8. Lab culture

9. Type of pilot

10. “For ____ a jolly ...”

12. Hit 80’s song “____ ____ Me”

13. Crosswise, on deck

14. *Popular type of July Fourth gathering

19. Two to one, e.g.

22. Antonym of keep

23. *”Common Sense” author

24. *Like the days of 1776

25. Crocodile ones are insincere

26. Place, in French

27. Race course

28. Causing fear

29. “That thou ____, do quickly”

32. Like a certain ranger

33. Fuss

36. *4th of July, e.g.

38. Sudden upset

40. The night before

41. Dad’s mom

44. Gladiators’ battlefield

46. Cold storage

48. Space exploration mission

49. Dog-____ pages

50. “Heat of the Moment” band

51. Intercontinental ballistic missile

52. Opposite of ebb

53. I, to a Greek

54. High part of day

55. Like Methuselah

58. Fuel economy acronym

