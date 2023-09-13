STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: NURSERY RHYMES
ACROSS
1. Ground grain
6. *Black sheep answer: “Yes ____, three bags full.”
9. Estimator’s phrase (2 words)
13. Washer cycle
14. Australian bird
15. Plants and animals
16. Chipped in
17. Dashboard acronym
18. Not over
19. *Rhymes with Porgie
21. *Container in nursery rhyme and Ella Fitzgerald’s song
23. Ray shooter
24. Gloomy
25. Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane
28. The Wise Men
30. Type of mold
35. Civil Rights icon
37. Front of ship
39. Marilyn’s real name
40. Distinctive elegance
41. Meal in a shell, pl.
43. Plant anchor
44. Strong and sharp
46. *”Three Little Kittens” cry
47. Shower with affection
48. Bungle (2 words)
50. Snow ride
52. P in mpg
53. Debilitating spray
55. *”How I wonder what you ____”
57. *Bed on the tree top
60. *____ John, or FrËre Jacques
64. Formerly known as Pleasant Island
65. Commotion or fuss
67. One of journalism’s Ws
68. Vinyl collectible
69. *”Tom, Tom, the Piper’s ____”
70. Israel’s neighbor
71. Big Bang’s original matter
72. Deviled one
73. One deserving of respect?
DOWN
1. Hand grenade
2. Pick-up expression
3. On top of
4. Website visitors
5. Wrigley’s Big ____ ____
6. Bone-dry
7. Elf on the Shelf, e.g.
8. Cuban dance
9. *Old MacDonald’s farm sound
10. Traveled on
11. Proofreader’s mark
12. Sail alternative
15. Boot that reaches halfway or more to knee
20. Unsuitable
22. Pitcher’s pride
24. Bishop’s jurisdiction
25. *Life is but this
26. Marcello Mastroianni’s “La ____ Vita”
27. Some Romanovs
29. SI unit of mass
31. *”Here goes my ____ a trot, a trot...”
32. Sag
33. Portray emotion
34. *Jack and Jill’s quest
36. Black tropical cuckoos
38. *Sheep’s bagfull
42. Curse
45. Lollipop brand
49. Bud or chum
51. Snooze
54. ____ and desist
56. C2H5
57. Pay a visit
58. Bumpkin
59. Famous boxing promoter Bob
60. Smoker’s water pipe
61. Group of cows
62. Great Lake
63. Back seat, e.g.
64. Negative vote
66. *Mother Hubbard’s pet
