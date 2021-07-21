Green Township ice cream social is July 24
GREEN CENTER — Enjoy a refreshing dish of homemade ice cream at the Green Township Community Center’s ice cream social from 4-8 p.m. Saturday.
The menu will include creamed chicken, sloppy joes, chilidogs, hotdogs, chips, cookies and of course homemade lemon, strawberry, orange-pineapple or vanilla ice cream. The ice cream social is a freewill donation event, and all proceeds will be used to maintain the Community Center.
The Green Township 4-H will hold a bake sale during the social. New this year there will be free outdoor kids activities, a craft and a small petting zoo, also sponsored by the 4-H.
The Center is located on C.R. 300S, just west of C.R. 300E, in Noble County.
