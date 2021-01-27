ALBION — Like most good coaches, Central Noble’s boys basketball coach John Bodey frets over each upcoming game.
“When’s your next win going to be?” Bodey said recently. “I don’t take any team lightly.”
Apparently not.
No boys basketball coach has won more games at Central Noble than the 1985 Garrett High School graduate.
It took a little more than seven seasons for former Cougar coach Paul Baker to win 72 games.
In Bodey’s fifth season at the helm, he tied Baker with a 75-31 win over Bluffton on Jan. 6 then set the record — perhaps fittingly enough — against his alma mater on Jan. 8.
The 69-24 victory at Garrett was win No. 73 of his Cougar career.
Bodey’s current record at the school stands at 77-38, a winning percentage of 67%. Baker’s winning percentage was 45%.
All last year’s team did was go 22-5 on the year before falling in the sectional championship game. No Cougar team has won that many games since before the 1993-94 season, which is as far back as John Harrell’s statistics go.
This year’s Central Noble team has started its campaign 13-1, with a repeat Northeastern Corner Conference Tournament championship under its collective belt.
Bodey was recruited to Central Noble for the 2016-2017 season by then-Superintendent Alan Middleton. In the five years prior to Bodey’s arrival, Central Noble had posted a 38-74 record, a winning percentage of 33.9%.
But it wasn’t just how the Cougars were losing that bothered Middleton.
“Alan wanted it fixed and cleaned up,” Bodey said.
And that’s what Bodey has done, getting his teams to buy into a new way of doing things. When he had coached at Garrett, there would be summer league games scheduled with Central Noble and some Cougar players wouldn’t show.
Bodey set the tone for his new team in the summer of 2016.
“You come to workouts,” he said. “You don’t miss summer activities. Kids show up. They’re where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there.”
Bodey said without the player buy-in, it would have been harder to turn the program around.
The coach credited his first group of seniors with setting the right example. Those players inc luded Reid Zolman, Mason Smith, Conner Lindquist and Chase Hunter.
“They kind of set the tone for us,” Bodey said. “I’ve been blessed. I’ve had kids who wanted to change the culture. The kids and community were tired of (the losing).”
Bodey’s teams play hard and are disciplined.
It’s proven a lethal combination for area opponents.
Bodey said he had come along way from the coach when started out leading middle school girls teams at Garrett.
“When I was young and dumber … I felt it was about me,” he said. “Now, it’s about the kids.
“Relationships you build with the kids are important. The kids know I’m going to push them. But at the end of the day, they know I love them.”
During games, Bodey is a fiery presence on the sidelines.
“I’m intense and probably look like I’m not (happy) a lot of the time,” Bodey said.
There are three things Bodey said he enjoys most about coaching. The first is the relationship he develops with his players. The second is the relationship with his coaches, followed by his relationship with the referees.
A plant manager at a large Ligonier factory by day, Bodey hits the gym floor as a coach at night.
Bodey’s wife has asked him: “How much more stress can a person put themselves under?”
But Bodey still enjoys the process. He may like practices more than games, but the games are more tolerable when you’re winning.
