COLUMBIA CITY — Purdue Extension in northeast Indiana will host a field day Aug. 22 for farmers and agribusiness professionals highlighting research projects being done at the Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center (NEPAC), 4821 E. C.R. 400S, Columbia City.
The program begins with a series of morning workshops led by Purdue Extension experts. Workshop topics and presenters include:
• Mid-season field crop disease update: Darcy Telenko, field crops pathologist, Purdue University.
• Field crop insect pest update 2019: Christian Krupke, field crops entomologist, Purdue University.
• Status and Prospects for the 2019 Late Planted Corn Crop: Robert Nielsen, professor of agronomy, Purdue University.
• Soybean update: Shaun Casteel, associate professor of agronomy, Purdue University.
• Personal protective equipment: Ann Kline, Purdue Extension Educator
• NEPAC research plot update: Tom Richards, NEPAC farm
In the afternoon, participants will have the optional opportunities for a session on cover crops and nitrogen management for optimum corn production, by Shalamar Armstong, Purdue agronomy department. And, participants can conduct self-guided research plot tours, view an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) demonstration and discussion, and/or participate in health education and screenings offered by Lutheran Health Network.
Participants can receive private applicator recertification program credit for $10. Commercial applicator and crop adviser credits are anticipated to be available.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lunch provided. Admission is free, but registration is required to receive a meal.
Event sponsors include Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Ag Plus Inc., AgVenture KcKillip Seeds, Agro-Chem Inc., Alltech Crop Science, Baughman Tile, Beacon Credit Union, Black & Ramer Insurance, E.F. Rhoades & Sons Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America and Schlipf Precision Ag, Inc. Visit vendor booths and displays at field day for more information.
To sign up, contact the Whitley County Extension Office at 244-7615 to leave your name and phone number by Aug. 16. If you require auxiliary aids and services due to a disability, or have a special dietary need, please contact the office by Aug. 1 at 244-7615.
For more information, visit the Purdue Extension Whitley County website, extension.purdue.edu/whitley.
