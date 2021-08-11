45 years ago, Nov. 3, 1976
“Oklahoma,” the wonderful musical play that had been a hit for years, was going to be presented by Central Noble School. A few years back when the Brown boys were in high school, “Oklahoma” was presented and scored a big hit with the community.
The Albion Ministerial Association had new officers. They were: president, Tom Wildey; secretary, Ken Foulke; and treasurer, Don Richter.
There was a good voter turnout in the general election of 1976. Gerald Ford carried Noble County but Jimmy Carter was elected president. Dan Quayle won the 4th Congressional District in congress against Roush. Dr. Otis Bowen was elected governor, Phyllis (Bonar) Carter became Noble County Treasurer, Marilyn G. Morr took the office of Clerk of the Noble County Court. Jerry L. Carson was elected Judge for Noble, Whitley County Court, Noble County Division. For U. S. Senate it was Richard Lugar and John E. Ramsey won the County Coroner. John B. Augsburger was elected State Senator for LaGrange, Noble, Steuben Counties plus part of Kosciusko County. Joy LeCount won the County Council seat.
Congratulations went out to Jimmie and Debbie Applegate on the birth of a son, Ryan Wayne, on Oct. 25, 1976.
Marine Staff Sgt. Mark W. Reid, whose wife Diana was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jobie Prater of Kendallville, participated in exercise, “Bonded Item” in the North Sea. He was serving as a member of Marine Air Support Squadron-1, which was a component of the 4th Marine Amphibious Brigade.
PFC Gary B. Bailey, son of Mrs. Rosemary Brown, Kendallville, was participating in exercise “Bonded Item” in the North Sea.
Army Specialist Four Jerry D. Acres, son of Mr. & Mrs. Audes R. Acres, Columbia City, completed a 14-week radio teletype operation course at the U.S. Army Signal School, Ft. Gordon, GA.
PFC Harry E. Cook, III, 21, whose parents live in Kendallville, was one of thousands of America and Allied troops who took part in NATO Exercise Reforger 76 in Germany.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Weeks of LaOtto were observing their 40th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7, 1976.
How’s your Agri Culture? Citrus fruits proved to be life savers for early sailors. Before 1795 hundreds died from scurvy during long sea voyages. The British Navy solved the problem by adding limes and lemons to sailors’ diets. That’s how English sailors got the nickname “Limeys.”
25 years ago, Aug. 14, 1996
After several months of negotiations with Continuum regarding keeping the proposed paramedic unit within the town of Albion, it appeared that efforts had failed. During a meeting with McCray Hospital officials earlier in the month, Town Council President Rick Anderson and town attorney Steve Hagen were informed that new quarters for the paramedic unit would be constructed somewhere south of Albion.
Flexfab employees presented Albion Fire Chief Bob Beckley with a check for $1,000 to help in the construction of a new fire station.
Attending the 10-year reunion of the class of 1986 were Tonya Evard, John Pterson, Tammy Hovarter Krauskopf, Diana Gappinger McComb, Kim Moorehouse Clear, Lisa Koenig Rimmel, Shelly Lewis Altimus, Diede Owen Schlotterback, Rick Wysong, Mark Zumbrun, Danielle Hiff Zumbrun, Cathy Wells Hughes, Scott Zeigler, Lori Groves Parrish, Brad Miquelon, Teresa Smith Jones, Nikki Tucker, Troy Chapman, Kim Feltis, Tina Edwards Cochard, Sandy Schoeff Berendt, Brian Parsley, Chris Matson, David Emerick, Steve Weber, Chuck Weidler, Jerry Jones, Mike McShane, Rob Rawles, Brian Knafel, Ken Gordon and Don Merriman.
16 years ago, Aug. 10, 2005
The 2005 Miss Onion Days queen court consisted of princesses Sarah Beck and Ayla Hosler, 1st runner-up Veronia Napier, princess Emily Maley and Queen Casey Avery. The 2005 Kiddie King and Queen court were princess Autumn Gray, queen Hannah Geiger, king Lucas Kreischer and prince Preston McElroy.
The Noble County Commissioners moved closer to assisting in the formation of an economic development commission office from its share of CEDIT revenue. John English of Noble REMC encouraged the commissioners to commit $140,000 to the project.
Seniors on the Central Noble volleyball team were Joelle Gaff, Haylea Gray, Richelle Hootman, Tricia Slone and Melissa Lock. Juniors were Emily Gallmeyer, Jessica Murphy, Jill VanGessel, Courney Cooper and Brittany Hosford.
