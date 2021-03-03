ALBION — Tax rates for the central part of the county will be a little higher in 2021, but residents are getting $4 million worth of facilities improvements to their local schools for the investment.
Although taxes dropped across most of Noble County in 2021, tax rates will be a little higher in the six tax districts covered by Central Noble schools — Albion Township, Albion in Albion Township, Albion in Jefferson Township, Jefferson Township and Noble Township.
Taxes in Green Township to the south, however, are a little lower than in 2020.
Tax rates are calculated by taking the amount of taxes local governments need to raise to fund operations, the levy, and then dividing that by the total taxable value of the area that government serves.
Then, the tax rates from each overlapping government unit serving a particular property are added together to give a tax district rate. For example, Albion residents are served by Noble County, their township, Town of Albion, Central Noble Schools, and Noble County Public Library, so all of those individual rates are added together to get the total rate.
Taxes were down across most of the county due to a sharper rise in property values compared to government spending.
Local governments were allowed by the state to increase their spending up to 4.2%, but the countywide assessed value rose quicker than that, increasing from $2.28 billion to $2.44 billion overall this year, a rise of 6.93%, which is unusually high.
That, however, wasn’t the case in central Noble County as rises in both the county tax rate and the Central Noble schools tax rate outpaced growth in values.
Noble County government was one of only two government units to have an increase in its tax rate, with the small rise brought on by the county borrowing to fund its new $15 million annex building in downtown Albion.
The overall price taxpayers are paying for that new bond, however, is small, with the county tax rate increasing by slightly less than 1.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, a change of 3.46%.
The 20-year bond the county is using to fund the annex project came in at a debt-service rate of 3.06 cents per $100, but drops in the tax rate via other funds meant the total county rate went up less overall.
The only other government unit that saw an increase in its tax rate this year was Central Noble, which increased 4.77%, an addition of about 3.3 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Central Noble’s rate was low last year at about 79.5 cents, so the increase to 82.8 cents per $100 is more in line with what the district had been seeing in previous years. Central Noble’s tax rate was 81.9 cents per $100 in 2019 and 82.3 cents per $100 in 2018.
Central Noble did have good property value growth of 4.7% across the district’s boundaries, but the increase was driven simply by bigger debt payments. The school district’s debt levy rose from $1.18 million in 2020 to $1.41 million this year, driving a tax rate increase of almost exactly 3.5 cents per $100.
The increase comes from Central Noble taking on some new borrowing in order to keep up on facility maintenance across its buildings.
“We did add $4 million in new debt to keep our roofs under warranty, upgrade lighting to LED, HVAC and plumbing upgrades, and some various building improvements,” Central Noble Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh said of the change in the debt rate.
Even after the small increase this year, Central Noble’s taxes remain lower than West Noble and Smith-Green districts, although a little higher than East Noble, but only by about 4 cents.
The Town of Albion did see a little improvement in its tax rate this year, dropping 1.59% or about 1.7 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The decrease marks the seventh-straight year Albion’s tax rate has gone done as its been in decline since a high point of $1.30 per $100 back in 2014 to $1.03 per $100 this year.
Albion also had a smaller increase in assessed values than the county at large, 5.8%, but that still outpaced increases in the tax levy to bring about another small decrease in the tax rate.
The changes in taxes from 2020 to 2021 are running about 3% for the rural townships and only about 1% higher for people living inside Albion.
Green Township, which is served by Smith-Green Community Schools, is seeing a decrease of 2.78% in its overall district rate. Smith-Green’s taxes dropped about 6 cents per $100 of value, a decrease of nearly 5% overall from 2020.
