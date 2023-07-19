Terry Brumbaugh
WOLF LAKE — Terry Lee Brumbaugh, 81, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
He was born Jan. 25, 1942, at Lucky Hospital in Wolf Lake. He was the son of Robert “Lam” Brumbaugh and Judy Palmer.
Terry worked as a mechanic most of his life. until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Lam” Brumbaugh; his mother, Judy Palmer; and stepmother, Marylin Brumbaugh.
He was married to Gail Brumbaugh on Feb. 6, 1965, in Brimfield, Indiana.
Terry loved to be outdoors. His favorite hobbies included hunting anything in season; mainly turkey and deer. He loved fishing, and working in the garden — for which he had a true green thumb. He loved simple things, such as riding the golf cart and taking his dogs hunting for squirrels and rabbits.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail Brumbaugh; two children, Lorraine Haygood and Shane Brumbaugh; four grandchildren, Amanda Farner, Alisha (fiance Kyler Likes) Farner, Caylah Brumbaugh and Chase Brumbaugh; and one great-grandchild, Paisley Likes.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation from noon until time of service.
Pastor Tommy Beck will officiate.
Burial will follow at Wold Lake Cemetery.
