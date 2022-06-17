FORT WAYNE — Ten inmates from the Chain O' Lakes Correctional Facility in Albion successfully completed certification programs in welding, earning their certificates in a graduation at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne on Thursday.
Upon release from the minimum-security facility, they'll be able to re-enter the workforce armed with the potential to land a high-paying trade job utilizing their new skills.
Since the program’s inception in May 2018, more than 100 individuals have graduated with welding or CNC certificates. This cohort was especially notable because it was the first class where all 10 graduates earned both the D1 and D9 welding certifications.
“This program gives individuals who are close to reentering society highly marketable skills,” said Joe McMichael, Executive Director of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Career Coaching & Employer Connections. “Welders are in high-demand right now with great starting wages. A lucrative, stable career greatly reduces the likelihood that they will re-offend. Our partnership with the Indiana Department of Corrections serves Ivy Tech’s mission to create a stronger northeast Indiana through workforce development, especially in under-served populations.”
“After graduating from this program, these guys can go out and support a family, support themselves, buy a house, and make a good life for themselves,” said Charles Bowen, warden of the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility. “They have the tools to make it happen. I tell them, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it, because you can.’”
Graduates expressed their gratitude that they're finishing their sentences but leaving with opportunities that can help them stay out of trouble going forward.
“I’m very, very appreciative of this program,” said graduate Levi Johnson. “It meant the world to me. I’ve never really done much with my life, and I know this is something that’s going to help me in the future. I want to make people proud of me.
