ALBION — The Albion Redevelopment Commission Wednesday voted to table a decision on whether it should make an offer on a 22.19-acre plot of farm land which is inside the industrial park by the railroad tracks.
Various commission members had questions they wanted answered before determining if the purchase was in the best interest of the town. Those concerns included:
• How much of the actual plot is capable of being built on. AEP electric transmission lines go over the west end of the property, and the electric company’s easement forbids altering the elevation directly under the lines. Commission members said the west end of the land could be used for building a proper structure with a parking lot capable of being placed on the west end.
A parking lot is allowed by the easement.
It was not known at Wednesday’s meeting how much of the property could be built upon.
• How long the property had been up for sale.
Albion Redevelopment Commissioner member Mike Selby has several concerns with deciding to go with the purchase. He pointed out that the property had been there for years without anyone purchasing it for industrial use.
“Nobody’s interested in it, and now the town is?” Selby asked. “I don’t think it’s a good move. I don’t think the town should be in real estate.”
Selby also pointed out that the town will already have a vacant building when the Albion Dana plant shutters its doors in the near future.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said a big reason the property hadn’t garnered a lot of interest in industrial development was because nobody knew it was for sale.
“If we own it, we can put it on the Indiana Economic Development Corp. website,” Woenker said.
After a discussion, a measure passed to table a decision on whether to proceed with the purchase passed unanimously.
Had the redevelopment commission voted to go ahead with the purchase, its second vote on the matter would have been to determine how much to offer for the property. The town had two independent appraisals performed on the property. State law caps the amount the town could have offered as the average between the two appraisals.
The board could have voted to offer up to that cap or less.
