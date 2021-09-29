The Associated Press Stylebook dictates in large part how certain terms are used in newspaper articles in the KPC Media Group family of newspapers.
This style is used for conformity. If someone write a story about state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, in the Herald Republican newspaper, News-Sun readers and Albion New Era readers will be familiar with how he is identified.
If he was identified in one paper as state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and in another as State Representative Ben Smaltz, R-52, then some people might get confused as to the difference.
In another example, the AP recently changed the style of using the abbreviation U.S. for United States in headlines. Formerly U.S., it is now US in headlines.
Why should you care about this?
Because the AP has become biased.
It used to be, CNN leaned to the far left and FOX News leaned to the far right but The Associated Press managed the middle ground.
Not anymore.
The AP’s coverage of President Trump, for example, was littered with biased, anti-Trump leanings.
In a March 2017 story on NBCnews.com, it was reported that, “In its latest edition, the Associated Press Stylebook — a widely used reference for journalists — is embracing the use of “they” as a singular pronoun.
“’We offer new advice for two reasons: recognition that the spoken language uses they as singular, and we also recognize the need for a pronoun for people who don’t identify as a he or a she,’ Paula Froke, lead editor for the AP Stylebook, announced at the annual American Copy Editors Society (ACES) conference.
“Froke did stress, however, that “they” as a singular pronoun should be used sparingly.
“Genderqueer advocate Jacob Tobia, who uses gender-neutral pronouns including “they,” welcomed the decision.”
Part of the bias test I use is the old “if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander” philosophy.
If a person does not identify as a “he” or a “she” they should be identified, according to AP style, as “they.”
If a person identifies as pro-life, however, according to the AP Stylebook, they should be identified as “anti-abortion.”
There is a difference. There were approximately 75 people who marched around the Noble County Courthouse Square in Albion Saturday in the Noble County March for Life. I covered the story. Getting 75 people to do anything as a group is news, after all.
When I wrote the story, I took my cue from the event’s name “March for Life” and described those in attendance as being pro-life.
An editor changed the first paragraph in my story so it read “If you’re not fervently a part of the pro-life movement…” to read “If you’re not fervently part of the anti-abortion movement…” The “anti-abortion” first paragraph made it into The News Sun.
That may be AP style, but it’s not factually correct.
The people I talked to at Saturday’s event identify as pro-life, but more, they are pro-life.
The pro-life movement cherishes life from conception through natural death. It isn’t just anti-abortion.
And forget the liberal naysayers who say pro-life people only care about the baby until it’s born. The people in Albion Saturday espoused support for the mother and baby after birth, too. Northeastern Indiana is filled with groups who offer financial and other sorts of support for unwed mothers who choose to deliver to full term as well as their babies.
According to the website writingexplained.org, “The AP Stylebook holds that journalists should use anti-abortion instead of pro-life and use pro-abortion rights instead of pro-abortion or pro-choice. Additionally, AP Style states journalists should avoid the term abortionist, as it connotes a person who performs clandestine abortions.
“Some have criticized these prescriptions as being biased and non-neutral language.”
The AP can’t have it both ways.
But then again, it does.
Because The AP is biased.
