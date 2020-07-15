45 years ago, Oct. 29, 1975
“Bitting’s Jumble Shop,” a thrift shop run by Ford and Emeline Bitting of Albion, was featured in an issue of Farm Wife News, a national publication for rural women. The shop was the result of a successful rummage sale.
Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Patrick L. Shank, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Shank of Avilla, graduated from Advanced Hull Maintenance Technician School at the Naval Training Center, San Diego, California.
Marine Private First Class Joel R. Martin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shriner, Albion, had reported for duty with the Third Marine Division on Okinawa.
Janice P. Morgan of Albion, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Morgan was a member of the Ball State University Woman’s Chorus that presented a concert with the Men’s Glee Club.
A young Albion resident, Kim L. Lawson, 19, had passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born April 19, 1956, to Dwight and Joann (Schlotterback) Lawson. Kim was a 1974 graduate of Central Noble High School and a freshman at Vincennes University majoring in criminology. He was employed at the Valley Advance Newspaper in Vincennes and had worked summers at Dana Corp. in Churubusco.
President Julia Halsey and Secretary Elizabeth Shellman, of Albion Unit 246 American Legion Auxiliary, attended the President and Secretary’s Conference at Indianapolis. The guest speaker was the Indiana Department Adjutant of the American Legion, Bill Jackson.
25 years ago, June 28, 1995
All water activities had been banned at Skinner Lake after Indiana State Department of Health Officials, in cooperation with representatives from the State Chemist’s Office, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Department for Environmental Management, determined that a fish kill on the lake was a result of a chemical discharge.
A new athletic director was hired at Central Noble Community Schools. Andrew M. Nixon had accepted the job.
Merritt and Evelyn Winebrenner were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Eagles Lodge. On July 4, 1945, they were married in the living room of the home attached to the South Side Grocery. They still made their home there. It was Merritt’s home so Evelyn just moved in after the wedding. For 50 years they had worked side by side in both their marriage and the grocery store business.
Joy Y. LeCount, Wawaka, had been named the 1995 Grand Marshall of the Noble County 4-H parade.
The first annual Stampede 5K race was held in Albion. Brian Shepherd, coach of the West Noble cross country team, won the 3.1-mile race in 16:59. Aubrey Coy was the top female finisher with a time of 20:27.
The 11th Annual Family Fishing Contest was held at Chain O’ Lakes State Park. The overall winner, with the largest fish was Shawn Sechler of Fort Wayne. The winning fish was an 8 ½-inch, 5-ounce blue gill.
John Stringfellow, a senior at the University of Indianapolis, had been named to the Dean’s List for superior academic performance during Semester II, 1995. In a letter to Stringfellow, Lynn R. Youngblood, vice president and provost of the university, said, “This is a very special recognition for a small percentage of our undergraduates.” John was a graduate of West Noble High School, Class of 1992. His parents were Kenneth and Connie Stringfellow of Wawaka. John was a biology major and was planning on becoming a physiotherapist.
10 years ago, June 30, 2010
Darlene Bender had restored a huge painting that had hung in the pool hall on South Orange Street in Albion. The painting became the property of the Noble County Historical Society and had hung in the Old Jail Museum for several years. While the history of the painting was sketchy, Darlene did discover the artist’s initials, “MP” on the painting. According to information at the Old Jail Museum, the painting was donated to the Historical Society by the late Jerry Brumbaugh, who said it came from the Slessman Pool and Billard Room. Bender had also worked to restore four presidential paintings in the Noble County Courthouse.
Denise Lemmon, the chief operating officer of LEAP of Noble County Inc., the Literacy Empowering and Advocating Project, had accepted an offer to become the organization’s executive director.
Greg Gorsuch was named Albion Citizen of the Year by the Albion Rotary Club during its annual meeting. In addition to his service as a firefighter, Gorsuch was involved with the Chamber of Commerce, Harvest Fest and other community activities. “The Citizen of the Year committee saw in Greg the qualities that make a community great,” said Shelley Mawhorter, incoming Rotary president, as she presented Gorsuch with his award.
Tornado-like winds and downpours of rain raced across Noble County on June 23, 2010, leaving havoc in their wake. In Albion trees were knocked down in many properties. The hardest hit was Rose Hill Cemetery, which was closed to the general public due to downed trees and overturned grave stones. AEP service was out to several homes and businesses. The storm caused extensive damage to trees and buildings all across Noble County.
Central Noble graduate Bobbi Symmons signed her National Junior College Athletic Association Letter of Intent to play softball for Ancilla College in the 2010-2011 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.