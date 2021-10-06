WARSAW — It’s a horrible irony, no two ways about it.
The man who is a big reason there is an Indiana Trail 100, can’t run ultra marathons. Not anymore.
Mike Pfefferkorn, who is based in Warsaw and works in the sports and entertainment insurance industry, is the co-organizer of the Indiana Trail 100, a 100-mile ultramarathon that will take place Oct. 9-10 at Chain O’ Lakes State Park in Albion.
This year, Pfefferkorn will be co-managing the event with Churbusco’s Nick Brandt. Nearly 18 months since he became ill with COVID-19, and Pfefferkorn just doesn’t have the strength to stand at the finish line for hours on end as the 50- and 100-mile racers finish.
“Things are going really well with the planning,” Pfefferkorn said. “Everyone is really anxious since we didn’t have it last year. We’re all really proud of what it has become.”
The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 did far more harm to Pfefferkorn.
Imagine being an eagle. A majestic bird that spends its days soaring to new heights, to pushing its physical limits beyond what other birds could even imagine.
Now image that bird tethered to the ground, one of its legs connected to a large rock by a six-foot band of leather.
What is life like for that bird now?
In late March/early April of 2020, Pfefferkorn made several trips to Major League Baseball spring training sites for work. Along the way, he contracted the coronavirus.
It hit him hard.
“I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “Breathing got really difficult. I got bad chest pains.”
The worse it got, the more he thought about hospitals. But people with COVID were being put on ventilators in hospitals. And they were dying there, too, he said.
So he gutted it out at home.
“There were two nights I went to bed and didn’t know if I was going to wake up,” he said. “I couldn’t stay awake. I was using all my energy trying to breathe.”
Gradually, Pfefferkorn’s condition began to improve. And then it stopped improving.
Today? He is what is known as a COVID long-hauler, someone who is still symptomatic months after the illness first struck. A light jog can lay him up for a couple of days.
Time was — even a short time ago — Pfefferkorn was an ultra marathon runner. When training for a long race, Pfefferkorn would run 50 miles on a Saturday and then another 20 miles the next day.
The next weekend he would repeat that routine.
Pfefferkorn said ultra distance runners have similar addictive tendencies as those addicted to gambling, alcohol or illegal substances.
Take it away?
“There is no replacement for that,” he said.
Along with debilitating fatigue, he has also suffered from bad bouts of brain fog, another common symptom of long haulers.
The tethered eagle still looks majestic, still looks like it could soar to the heavens. But it can’t.
“I’m not in a wheelchair or carrying oxygen around,” Pfefferkorn said. “I’ve just been sick for (18) months.”
He finds some solace in the fact that he is not alone. He belongs to a support group filled with other long haulers — more than 175,000 of them.
“That at least made me feel better,” Pfefferkorn said. “I wasn’t crazy.”
But there being other eagles tethered to the ground doesn’t change our eagle’s angst, of wanting to soar and being tied to the ground. Every passing day, particularly those when the sky is brilliant blue and the wind is soft, has to be a form of torture.
“That was my lifestyle, that’s what I did,” Pfefferkorn said. “To go from that extreme to this, it’s like living a different life.”
Long-distance runners experience a “high” on their jaunts. The longer the run, the more their endurance is pushed, the bigger the high.
Living without it?
“There’s a part of my life I can’t do,” Pfefferkorn said. “I can’t go out and run without their being repercussions. That part is frustrating.”
Pfefferkorn isn’t looking for pity. He has helped develop an extra five mile stretch of the Indiana Trail 100 at Chain O’ Lakes, allowing for competitors to do four 25-mile loops instead of five 20-mile loops. He enjoys his role as co-organizer of the event. Funds raised by Indiana Trail 100 directly benefit the park.
“I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy running a nonprofit,” he said. “It’s been thoroughly enjoyable helping the park with its needs. I take great pride in helping our runners. That’s very fulfilling.
“I try to keep a positive attitude because there are others who paid the ultimate price.”
Pfefferkorn plans on working with a special clinic being set up, involving other long-haulers, with physical therapists, pulmonologists and pharmacists.
Time passes. Pfefferkorn spends his time racking up days instead of miles. It wears on him.
“At first it was the physical,” Pfefferkorn said. “Now it’s just sort of draining on you. The unknown. It’s difficult to see my friends go out and run.”
The eagle, meanwhile, stares at its tether and then looks to the blue sky, longing to join its companions. Longing to soar higher and to go faster than ever before.
“There’s still an ultra runner inside of me somewhere,” Pfefferkorn said.
