ALBION — The man tasked with fixing the Croft Ditch erosion problem in Hidden Diamonds Park has a family history as an excavator.
Mark Jackson also has his own history with the ditch from when he was a boy.
“I used to play in this ditch all summer long,” Jackson said.
The ditch Jackson fished and swam in was a mile or so east of the park, which was farmland when he was growing up in Albion.
Last week, Jackson, owner of Mark Jackson Excavating, was putting the finishing touches on his work fixing the Croft Ditch within Hidden Diamonds Park.
Erosion had eaten away at the banks of the ditch. In one section, the park had lost 22 feet. And it was only getting worse.
With the project near completion, Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers was more than pleased with the progress.
“It’s looking amazing,” Myers told the Albion Town Council on Sept. 10.
For more than a decade, the Croft drain had been eating away at the southern edge of its bank on the northern side of the park. Near the entrance and adjacent to the parking spot, the erosion was very evident, with water from the ditch chewing away at the bank and carrying sediment to the northern side.
The collected sediment only served to force more water into the southern bank, increasing the rate of the erosion.
The situation created a hazard for those visiting the park, as some sections of the bank threatened to give way.
“Safety is a big thing,” Myers said Friday.
On Aug. 20, the Albion Town Council voted to sign an interlocal agreement with the Noble County Surveyor’s Office to fund half of the fix, which will involve laying approximately 956 feet of matting along one of the banks to shore it up.
The cost to the town was $36,210, according to town officials. The Albion Redevelopment Commission had already voted to fund the town’s portion from TIF funds.
Myers expressed his appreciation for the Albion Redevelopment Commission, the Albion Town Council and the Noble County Surveyor’s Office for their work supporting the project.
By last Friday, Jackson, who turned in the lowest bid, had the bulk of the work completed.
Jackson first filled in the areas of the bank which had been eaten away, creating a 10-foot wide path of water. Then the Flex-Mat was laid. Flex-Mat is joined stretches of large rocks, which will hold the bank in place, while also allowing grass to grow through it. The growing grass, while aesthetically pleasing, also would give the sections more holding power to prevent further erosion.
Each Flex-Mat roll weighs more than 4,000 pounds, according to Jackson. He said he had never worked with the material before.
“It was a little intimidating looking at that first roll,” Jackson said. “I watched it on Youtube to learn how to do it.”
The second roll came together more quickly. The next after that was even more easy to work with.
“It’s a piece of cake now,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s father was an excavator. So was his grandfather.
His becoming an excavator seemed inevitable.
“I’ve tried other things,” he said. “I’ve always come back to playing in the dirt. It’s just what I love to do. I like to see the changes as I go.”
Both Myers and Jackson were hopeful the area would avoid any huge rains, which could still be a threat until the Flex-Mat and the grass which will grow from it, take hold.
“Hoopefully we don’t get a five-inch rain in the next six months,” Myers said.
