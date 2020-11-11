44 years ago, March 11, 1976
Army Sergeant Tom E. Norris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale E. Norris, Columbia City, was presented the Good Conduct Medal in Mannheim, Germany.
Glenn Fulk, Albion, was to be among those from Indiana State University Madrigal Singers touring England and the Netherlands.
Jerry L. Carson, R-Wolf Lake, filed with the secretary of state to run for the Noble-Whitley County Judge nomination. He held the position at the time.
The Central Noble Cougars boys’ basketball team ended a brilliant basketball season when they went down to defeat at the hands of Manchester in the Columbia City Sectional, 74-65. Cougar scoring: Mike Young 22; Terry Dazey 6; Steve Richter 16; Jim Richey 9; Rex Gallmeyer 10; Jeff Schlotterback 2.
Enoch Shisler, 83, well known York Township and Noble County farmer, passed away. Enoch was a good friend of the community, active in county affairs and would be remembered for his role of Abraham Lincoln at many Republican Day dinners.
The engagement and approaching marriage of Connie Sue Wolf of LaGrange and Alan Michael Osterlund, Albion had been announced. An April 3 wedding at Howe was being planned.
25 years ago, Nov. 1, 1995
A man suspected of killing two men was in custody in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Larry Lee Morgan, 37, was apprehended by U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officers in Grand Rapids where he resided. The Noble County warrant charged him with murdering Thomas Thacker, whose body was found along U. S. 6 west of Ligonier near the Noble/Elkhart County line. Morgan allegedly shot Thacker, 42, of Lakeville, in the head with a .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol as the two men were traveling together in a van on their way to a location in Noble County. Thacker had apparently witnessed Morgan shoot and kill William Bausch, 42, on Oct. 22, 1995, at Bausch’s home in South Bend. Apparently Thacker was associated with the Disciples Motorcycle Club from which Bausch had been expelled. Thacker was allegedly at a motorcycle club party at Wolf Lake Gun Club then rode his motorcycle back to South Bend, where he met Morgan and other Disciple members.
Three announced Republican candidates for governor of Indiana came to Noble County to participate in a candidates forum. They were Rex C. Early, former chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee, state Sen. Robert D. Garton, and newspaper co-owner Borage B. Witwer.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were Tony Forker and Josh Munson. Central Noble’s dynamic senior running duo totaled 269 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 23-8 sectional win over Eastside.
The Central Noble Cougars’ football team trounced the Eastside Blazers 23-8. The Cougar ‘D’ limited the Blazers to only 10 plays and 35 yards of offense in the first half. They shut down Derrick Miller, the Blazers all-state running back who had rushed for 504 yards in just three games since returning from a shoulder injury, holding the 165 pounder to only 88 yards on 18 carries.
The Kilgore/Chain O’ Lakes Women’s Softball team placed ninth in the Women’s “Class D” Tournament held in Valparaiso. The team placed first in the Albion softball league and the Albion league tourney. The team was coached by Mike and Nancy Clouse and sponsored by Kilgore Manufacturing of Columbia City. Team members were: Shelly Buchler, Jan Norris, Julie Jenson, Chris Krider, Angie Lortie, Nancy Clouse, Paula Rush, Sonnie Shlater, Kathy Robbins, Ava Spaulding, Jeanne Owen, Margaux Dazey, Lisa Colberg, Carol Richter, Mel Miller and Dawn Hollis.
10 years ago, Nov. 3, 2010
Dissatisfaction with Washington was evident in Noble County. Ballots were cast early by 1,300 voters prior to the close of absentee voting at the Noble County courthouse. Total voter turnout was 40.5% or 11,535 of the 28,423 registered to vote. It was a good night for Republicans in Noble County, with all contested county positions going to the GOP.
All Hallows Eve at Chain O’ Lakes State park was a huge event. Nearly 500 persons entered the “Haunted Trail” that was constructed by the Garrett Boy Scout Troop. Pumpkins for the event were donated by Fashion Farms of Ligonier and Temple/Garrison of Kendallville. The Pettigrew family was in charge of the “Community Chili Pot” that resulted in about 42 gallons of the ‘best chili ever.’ Albion Village foods donated the hamburger for the activity. There were hay rides all day and trick-or-treaters were out in force.
Justin Coney was named to the NECC All-Conference football team in the punter position. Receiving honorable mention was Ryan Kumfer.
Harold and Martha (Wilkins, Tomlinson) Bushong of Albion, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Nov. 2, 2010. They were married Nov. 2, 1985, at Rehoboth Community Missionary Church in Jefferson Township.
Congratulations were in order for Central Noble High School class of 2000, Amber M. Chenoweth, who received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Experimental Psychology. Commencement exercises were at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Dr. Chenoweth’s dissertation was, “The Effects of Scopolamine on Rat Serial Pattern Learning and Renewal Learning.” Dr. Chenoweth was Assistant Professor of Psychology at Hiram College, Hiram Ohio.
