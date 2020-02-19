Thelma Ott
ALBION — Thelma Ott, 98, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
She was born on July 10, 1921, to Victor and Alta (Baird) Weber.
She spent her life in Noble County, Indiana.
On Jan. 31, 1942, she married Calvin Ott.
She was an energetic and hardworking farm wife and mother. Thelma enjoyed baking, knitting, and flowers; especially orchids. She also loved spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by four daughters, Carol (Max) Young, of Albion, Connie (Roger) Seymoure, of Florida, Barbara (David) Munk, of Columbia City, and Vickie (Steve) Gaerte, of Albion; and one son, Rex (Renee) Ott, of Albion. Also surviving is a sister, Nelda Owen, of Albion; 11 grandchildren, Brian, Jill, Andy, Sally, Brant, Suzanne, Mark, Mindy, Brandi, Stana, and Skyler; and eight great-grandchildren, Lucy, Nolan Conner, Cameron, Colin, Abrum, Bailey, and GraceAnn.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, in 2012; and seven siblings, Helen, Floyd, Wanda, Flo, Ruth, Glenn, and Vaughn; and grandchildren, Tammy and Peggy.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Dan Carlson will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Contributions in Thelma’s memory may be directed to directed to Wolf Lake Baptist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
