ALBION — Part of the solution to the town of Albion’s sewer lagoon issues? It’s as common as the air we breathe.
During the May 11 Albion Town Council meeting, a discussion was held regarding the town’s ongoing issue with the lagoon system.
On March 9, the Albion Town Council terminated the engineering firm which was supposed to be fixing the town’s IDEM issues at its sewage ponds and hired another.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson moved to terminate the town’s contract with Wessler Engineering “at the convenience of the town and not due to any failure on the part of Wessler Engineering.” Councilman Don Shultz provided the second. The measure passed unanimously.
Shultz sat on a committee with Councilman Darold Smolinske which dealt with the town not meeting Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards on the amount of ammonia being released as effluent from the town’s sewage pond system. The committee included representatives from the town’s wastewater and water departments.
Those departmental workers, Shultz said, “feel Wessler has reached a point where they don’t know what to do next.”
The council then voted unanimously to hire Wet Environmental Engineering LLC of Churubusco to work on the same issue at the sewage ponds at a price not to exceed $40,000.
WET Engineering included a schedule with a proposed scope of services document.
That schedule calls for a rough draft of findings and evaluations to be delivered to the town council at some point between March 9 and July 6.
A final summation and path forward report will be delivered no later than Aug. 5.
The agreement also calls for the engineering firm to provide a rate study for any option it provides which would require a change in the town’s sewer rates.
It wasn’t clear if the items discussed May 11 were part of some rough draft, but one thing seemed clear — the dormant pond 1 needed to be resurrected.
“We have zero oxygen in cell 1,” Smolinske said. “We have plenty of aeration in cell 2.” We’ve got to get cell 1 back active.”
According to Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker, there are more than 50 aeration discs pumping oxygen into cell 2.
The town intends to move some of those cells into the first pond, according to Shultz, and may have to purchase additional discs to increase the level of oxygen in cell 1.
The town may need to add additional chemicals to the ponds.
“Some of this stuff is still up in the air,” Forker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.