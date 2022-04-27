Varsity Baseball
Central Noble tops East Noble
ALBION — Central Noble baseball knocked off county rival East Noble 3-2 in Albion on April 20.
Will Hoover threw five shutout innings and recorded 10 strikeouts. Jaxon Copas and Carter Wilkinson had two hits apiece for the Cougars in the victory.
On April 21, Central Noble was defeated by Westview, 12-1. Hoover had the lone RBI. Pitching duties for the Cougars were handled by Cade Weber, Wilkinson and Chase Spencer.
On April 22, the Cougars traveled to Prairie Heights and took home a 9-5 victory over the Panthers. Jackson Hoover started the game on the mound, and Brody Morgan finished up. Aiden Dreibelbis, Landen Vice and Wilkinson all had two RBIs.
Junior Varsity Baseball
East Noble doubles up on Cougars
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s junior varsity baseball team defeated Central Noble on April 20, 8-4. Lane Wolf reached base three times and had an RBI.
Varsity Softball
Westview edges Cougars
ALBION — Central Noble fell behind 2-0 and never recovered in falling to Westview in softball action on April 21, 4-1. Libby Goldey had three hits in four at-bats. Kensy Kimmell struck out six batters for Central Noble.
On April 22, the Cougars fell at Whitko, 9-8. Abby Hile had a two-run homer in the loss.
On April 23, Central Noble went 1-1 at the Concordia Invitational. In the opener, the Cougars got hits from Haddi Hile, Goldey, Kierra Bolen and Abby Hile but lost to Heritage, 7-2. The Cougars bounced back with a 19-1 victory over New Haven. Abby Hile got the win on the mound. Kyleigh Egolf, Goldey, Neveah Schoup and Haddi Hile each recorded triples.
Unified Track
Cougars score 94 at East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — The Central Noble United Track team finished third to Carroll and East Noble on April 21, scoring 94 points. Rose Peters placed second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 400-meter dash. Anna Bodie was second in the long jump and McKenzie Jones placed third. Ami Hernandez-Vega was third in the shot put. The 400-meter relay team of Paige Boots, Emily Reber, Gracie Parker and Peters placed second.
Middle School Golf
Cougars compete vs. East Noble
ALBION — The Central Noble Middle School golf team competed with East Noble on April 20. The Cougars only had four boys. Five are required to field a complete team. The Cougars were led by Hunter Halsey and Isaac Nodine, each with a 62. Keaton Weber shot a 74.
On April 22, Central Noble dropped a match to Columbia City, 232-256. Nodine shot a 58 to place third overall. Halsey shot a 60. Harrison Spencer shot a 66. Weber chipped in with a 72.
Middle School Track
Cougars split in three-way meets
ALBION — The Central Noble Middle School track team split its matches on April 20, falling to Westview but defeating Bethany Christian in a three-way meet. Picking up individual event wins were Alex Scott in the 400-meter dash, Branson Klink in the 200-meter hurdles and Jacob Criqui in the discus.
On April 25, the Cougars split again, falling to West Noble but defeating Oak Farm. Scott won the 400, 800 and 1,600 events. Klink won the 200-meter hurdles. Criqui captured first in both the shot and discus.
