CONNERSVILLE — Indiana Audubon has announced the induction of six new birding destinations as part of its Indiana Birding Trail, joining 60 of the state’s best bird watching destinations.
These new sites add to the collection of existing birding trail sites to help highlight the state’s diverse bird populations and the high-quality habitats that support them.
New sites inducted this week include Wabashiki Fish & Wildlife Area near Terre Haute, Reynolds Creek Game Bird Habitat in Porter County, Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area in the state’s far southwest corner, Raccoon State Recreation Area (Cecil M Harden Lake) west of Indy, the Flora Richardson Preserve in northwest Indiana, and Fall Creek Trail at Geist Dam on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Established in early 2020, the Indiana Birding Trail is a cooperation between Indiana Audubon, the Department of Natural Resources and other local and county park systems to highlight the best bird watching sites that host upwards of 400 species of birds found in Indiana. The 66 sites included in the Indiana Birding Trail also offer prizes available in the 2021 Indiana Birding Trail Challenge beginning Jan. 1.
For more information about the Indiana Birding Trail or other Indiana Audubon projects, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org. For more information about the 2021 Indiana Birding Trail Challenge, indianaaudubon.org/21in21.
