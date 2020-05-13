ALBION — Chain O’ Lakes Correcitonal Facility Warden Bowen last week announced the promotion of correctional officers Eric Schoenherr, Adam Turner and Dawn Beam to the rank of sergeant and the promotion of Isabella Koontz from part-time work release driver to correctional officer.
Eric Schoenherr started with the Department of Correction on April 6, 2015, as a correctional officer. As of this April, Schoenherr will have had five years working in correction where he has been assigned various duties such as facility Security Threat Group Coordinator which helped by giving him a different perspective of what various tattoos might represent and how those identified as member of threat groups interact with other residents as well as staff. As the Facility Grievance Specialist Schoenherr stated he has been able to help head off potential trouble by listening to both sides and resolving issues that are beneficial to the residents as well the facility. Schoenherr is also a member of the facility team whose responsibility is identifying active drug users.
As a team leader, Schoenherr is looking forward to the challenge of making his assigned bracket run smooth by listening to his team members as well as leading and helping each member grow to their best potential so whenever a member change brackets or decides to leave each member confidence and ability to step up
Adam Turner attended Marian University from 2007 to 2011 in Indianapolis and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science/sports performance. After graduation, he began working for Community Health Network as a personal trainer and worked as part of the lift team. With his background working with people, it seemed natural when he came to work with the Department of Correction starting at Pendleton Juvenile and serving as a Youth Developmental Specialist. In October of 2015, he moved to Kendallville and began working at Chain O Lakes Correctional Facility as a correctional officer.
He is married with two children and competes in strongman events and is a professional MAS wrestler. He finished fourth at the MAS Wrestling 2019 World Cup in Lodz, Poland.
Dawn Beam obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2015 from Indiana Wesleyan University and started her career with the Department of Correction in September 2015 at Indiana’s Women Prison as a correctional officer. While at IWP, she was part of the Quick Response Team and weapons team, as well as a SART member (Sexual Assault Response Team).
Other duties included transporting offenders to medical appointments as well as hospital watches. She transferred to Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility in November 2018. Sgt. Beam serves on several committees, the Culture Assessment Committee and the Employee Encouragement Committee. Sgt. Beam stated “As well as being FTO and FTM for the facility, the best part of my job so far was releasing residents once their time is completed. Seeing their faces when you bring them home is amazing. As a transportation officer and doing hospital watches, I’ve witnessed babies being born into the world and various surgeries. My most memorable surgeries I would say were an open-heart surgery and being on watch for an offender from another facility going through brain surgery for a tumor.”
She continued, “I stand by Ronald Reagan statement: We cannot help everyone, but everyone can help someone. I just hope during my time as a correctional professional I can make a difference in someone’s life. I had a wonderful role model in my IDOC career, Molly McCurdy. She saw the potential in me and guided me in my career so I could be essential part of the IDOC team.”
Isabella Koontz started working for the Department of Correction as a part-time driver for work release transports at the end of 2019. She previously worked for the DNR at the Chain O’ Lakes State Park. Ms. Koontz spent five years with the Noble County Humane Society as an animal caretaker working with local law enforcement agencies and veterinary clinics throughout Noble county.
Ms. Koontz attended Ivy Tech Community College for health care certifications and plans on continuing her schooling to become a conservation officer.
Koontz stated “I really enjoy working at Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility and feel it’s a good step toward furthering my career in law enforcement and to help me learn a different side of the law spectrum.”
