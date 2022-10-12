(Editor’s Note: Norman E. “Gene” Lock, 90, of Albion died Monday, Oct. 3, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Gene was born on Jan. 12, 1932, in Churubusco to James and Golda (Maggert) Lock.
He was an Army veteran and served in Korea.
The following is story which appeared in a September 2018 edition of this newspaper)
For the life of him, Gene Lock doesn’t know what the big deal is.
Lock, 86, was honored by the Albion Town Council with an open house Aug. 28 for his 59 years of service as a town employee, including 33 years as Albion town marshal.
“They’re making a big thing of this,” Lock, 86, said. “To me, it’s something I had to do. I got paid. I did the best I could.
“I had a bunch of nice guys to work for. I appreciated all their help.”
Lock has three children, Tom, Tim and Tammy Hootman. All three live in Albion. Gene has 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
“I’ve got a wonderful family,” he said. “I’m proud of them.”
Raised in the Churubusco area, Lock moved to Albion in 1954 after getting married and leaving the U.S. Army.
His work with the town of Albion began in 1959 when he became a part-time police officer. In 1963, he became the town’s full-time night patrol officer before being named chief a year later.
For approximately 30 years, Lock was the director of the Northeastern Indiana Police League, which helped organize training for departments in the area.
Closer to his Albion home, Lock’s law enforcement legacy lives on through his son, Tom, who is currently Albion’s town marshal, and his grandson, Tanner, who is a deputy with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Tom’s experience with his dad as a police officer started early.
“He’d ride with me at night sometimes,” Gene said. “Then he became a policeman. Tanner was the same way.”
Soft-spoken, Gene said he never really had any issue enforcing the law in Albion.
“I never had any trouble with anybody,” he said. “I’m a quiet guy. I don’t talk much.”
In 1997, he retired as police chief. He and his wife traveled. He hunted. He fished.
He got bored.
“I did retire for two years,” Gene said. “I got tired of that. I’m not sitting around on my butt all the time. I told the street superintendent, if you need any help, just call.”
And in 1999, that call came. He worked for the street department, doing whatever was needed. He spent a lot of time mowing Rose Hill Cemetery for the town until he had an accident in the spring.
Fifty-nine years is a long time. But it’s been no big deal to Lock. He started working for farmers when he was 6-years-old, weeding onion fields, hoeing peppermint patches and picking corn.
“I never thought about it,” Gene said. “You just got up and went to work. If I didn’t hurt myself, I still would.
“I enjoyed my work. I enjoyed the police department. I enjoyed the street department. The town is a good place to work for.”
Albion Town Council president Vicki Jellison lauded Gene for what he has meant to the town at the start of the regular town council meeting Aug. 28.
“You have given a lot to this town,” Jellison said. “Thank you very much.”
