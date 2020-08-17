ALBION — S.R. 9 will close on or after Monday, between Weber Road and Washington Street, in Albion for rail crossing repairs.
The closure is expected to last approximately one week. Repair work is weather dependent.
The official state highway detour during the closure will follow S.R. 8, S.R. 205 and U.S. 33.
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
• Twitter: @INDOTNortheast
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android.
