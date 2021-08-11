ALBION — Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center will be hosting a variety of programs in the coming months.
• All About Your Dog — Certified dog trainer Janis Crary will be helping dog owners who want to train puppies with positive reinforcement. The puppies should preferably be from 7 weeks to 5 months. The puppies need to be up to date on immunizations.
The free to participate will be $110 for members without a harness purchase; $135 for members with a harness; $120 for nonmembers without a harness purchase; and $145 for nonmembers with a harness purchase.
The four-week series will begin Aug. 21 and run on consecutive Saturdays. Classes will start at 1 p.m. and will run from 60-90 minutes.
Call 636-8000 to register or email augustahillslrcc@gmail.com
• Financial Health 101 and Fincial Health 201—This series of classes is for ages 18-and-older with a capacity of up to 33 attendees. A minimum of three must register for the course to be held. The cost is $40 for members and $50 for non-members.
Series topics will be Aug. 12: Know your staus. Participants will be led through an assessment of their current financial health and self-grade their current financial health. Aug. 19: Healthy Financial Habits will be reviewed and discussed. Aug. 26: Cred scores will be discussed; what they mean, how they help/hurt financial capacity and how to improve. Sept. 2: Loans will be the topic of learning and discussion. Sept. 9: What’s Next? How to set short-term and long-term financial goals; Sept. 16 — Paying off debt. Suggestions and disciplines to reduce and eliminate debt; Sept. 23: Savings. How to save for emergencies, healthcare savings accounts, 529 retirement plans and more; Sept. 30 — Retirement. How to create a plan for retirement — and celebrate your newly gained financial health.
The classes will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays with 3Rivers Community Development Manager Ashlee Guthrie proving the instruction.
• Soulshine Yoga. Yoga with Julie Lazerwitz will help participants learn to fine-tune their attention, beginning with the body, then moving to the mind. Yoga with Julie will continue indefinitely on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Augusta Room in the lodge beginning Aug. 11. Wednesday classes will be held from 6-7 p.m. Satur classes will be held from 9-10 a.m. The class is limited to 10 people. Cost per session is $5 for member and $7 for non-members.
• Free nutrition classes by Purdue. Relearn old skills, learn new skills and eat smart. Up to 12 attendees will get a food demonstration and sample some tasty treats. The class is free, made possible by the Town Center which is the sponsor. The class will be held the second and fourth Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. from Aug. 12 to Oct. 14.
