It’s Sunday morning. Four days from now, Thursday morning, I’’ll send a story, an article about something outdoors, an article about nature, an article of 600 to 650 words, to several newspapers and it will be published under the title Outdoor Notes.
I’ve been sending articles weekly for many years. Most weeks it’s routine. The article for the week is written and ready to send by Sunday morning.
There have been some weeks, of course, when I haven’t got the article ready to send by Sunday. But I’ve had it ready by Thursday, even a week or more earlier when I’ve been traveling. This is one of those weeks. It’s Sunday morning and I don’t have my article ready to mail. I haven’t even decided on the subject.
I went to Ithaca, New York, two weeks ago and when I got home I wrote about the birds I saw as I rode, the species and number of each species. We traveled in my older daughter’s car and she did the driving. My article was about the scarcity of birds, of species and numbers, how few of both species and the number I saw. That led to writing about the decline of birds in North America in recent years and speculating about why they’ve declined.
Last week I wrote about deer, how I never saw a deer until I was a teenager and now I see them regularly. I recounted some experiences I’ve had with deer, including seeing a doe and a fawn in the field across the road from my home just a few days ago, hitting one as I was driving once and having one run into my car as I was driving once.
I’m a dedicated bird watcher, or birder, and have been since I was a boy. I’ve written many articles about birds, at the feeders outside my house, that I’ve seen away from my home, that I’ve read about. I just read a book titled “A World On the Wing,” a book about bird migration.
Reading about bird migration reminded me of the weather and of my Dad who said often “Everybody talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it.”
Not true, of course. Everybody who drives adds carbon dioxide to the air, the atmosphere, and that affects the weather. That’s one of the causes of global warming. I could write about another mammal, the squirrels that raid my bird feeders, the raccoons that also raid the bird feeders and get into and scatter my garbage, the opossums that also raid my bird feeders, the woodchucks and rabbits and once in a while a fox that I see when I’m out driving, particularly along country roads.
I could write about plants, about trees and bushes and wildflowers and weeds and vegetables. Mother and Dad had a garden every summer and my brother and I were required help plant, to pull weeds, then to harvest. I could write about poison ivy. I’ve had a lot of experience with poison ivy, and with stinging nettles.
I could write about insects. There’s a broad subject. But like birds there aren’t as many insects as there used to be. Mosquitoes were much more numerous when I moved to my home in the country than they are now. Really! There aren’t as many flies either or bees or butterflies or moths. I haven’t seen a grasshopper this summer. I’ve seen just three lightning bugs this summer and I saw those all one night.
I could write about snakes or turtles, frogs or toads. Whatever subject I choose, however, I need to start writing. It’s Sunday morning. Four days from now, Thursday, I need to have an article written, to print it and to send it.
