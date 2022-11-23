Sixth Grade Boys Basketball
Central Noble knocks off Garrett
ALBION — The Central Noble sixth grade boys basketball team defeated Garrett on Nov. 17, 36-17.
Blake Geiger led the Cougars with 12 points. Anthony Little added nine and Connor Dreibelbis scored eight.
In the B game, Central Noble won, 21-0. Jaykob Garringer scored a team-high eight points. Atticus Duncan scored 6.
On Nov. 12, the Cougars went 1-1 in tourney action at West Noble.
In its opener, Central Noble fell to Wawasee, 34-31. Geiger scored a team-best 13 points. Anthony Little added 12 with 14 rebounds.
In the consolation game, the Cougars edged Churubusco, 31-30. Little led in scoring with 11 points. Dreibelbis added nine.
On Nov. 14, Central Noble defeated Whitko, 42-23. Little scored 19 in the victory. Geiger added 11.
In the B game, Central Noble defeated the Wildcats, 25-2. Tripp Shisler led the Cougars with 12 points. Damian Duncan added six.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars have busy stretch
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Angola Middle School on Nov. 8, 43-11.
Central Noble was led by Merek Malcolm with six points. Zack Chenoweth and Bryson Stump each scored two.
On Nov. 9, the Cougars fell to Indian Springs Middle School, 38-11. Caleb Ray led Central Noble with four points. Dawson Ewell added three. Malcolm and Stump each scored two.
On Nov. 15, Central Noble defeated Garrett, 30-20. Chenoweth led the way with 11 points. Malcom added eight. Riley Knipper, Brody Dice, Dalton Bergman and Stump all scored two.
On Nov. 17, the Cougars edged East Noble, 29-24. Malcolm scored 11 to pace Central Noble. Chenoweth chipped in with eight. Knipper and Ray each scored four. Stump added two.
