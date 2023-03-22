ALBION — The Central Noble archery team hosted a competition on Friday and Saturday, with 117 elementary, middle school and senior high archery competing.
The top overall score was turned in by Whitko junior Isabella Hughes with a score of 281.
Pierceton Elementary School fifth-grader Sydney Napier was second with a 277. Seventh grader Zoey Barron, of Churubusco, was third with a 273.
Central Noble freshman Jacob Criqui scored a 267, good for 10th overall, and second among freshman boys and third for high school boys.
Cougar Logan Pridemore-Slone recorded a 262, good for 14th overall and tops among eighth-grade boys.
Darius Spaw finished 16th overall for Central Noble with a 260, second among eighth-grade boys.
Central Noble’s Brenxton Norris scored a 258, good for 20th overall and second among seventh-grade boys.
Other Cougar top 10 finishers were Keslyn Coburn, fourth in the elementary division; and Lincoln Penny, seventh in elementary.
Churubusco’s other top finishers were Kroix Papoenbrock, second in the elementary division; Jase Millikan, third in elementary; Kalli Williams, second in middle school; Aubree Mapes, third in middle school; Jayda Oler, fourth in elementary; Taylor Hecht, fifth in elementary; Astoria Smith, sixth in high school; and Austin Jacquay, seventh in high school.
