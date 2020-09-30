44 years ago, Jan. 14, 1976
Mr. and Mrs. Chiang-Kai Lo, Tokoyo, Japan, announced the engagement of their daughter Sharon Lo to Al R. Wolfe, son of Max H. Wolfe and the late Mrs. Max Wolfe, Albion. Sharon was a 1975 graduate of Tri-State College. Al R. was an 1971 graduate of Central Noble High School and a 1975 graduate of Tri-State.
Ted Frymier was elected president of the Albion Town Board. Frank Knach was vice president and Paul Barcus was named town attorney. Gene Lock was appointed town marshal. Jack Robinson would be deputy town marshal. Lock’s salary would be $9,700 and Robinson $9,400.
The Noble County County Council had approved $80,000 in funds for the operation of the new landfill and the closing of the old one.
Kyle Macy, son of Bob and Evelyn, scored more than 30 points in his first Big Ten basketball game. He was a freshman at Purdue. Bob was coach at Albion High School at one time.
The Cougars whipped Howe in the NECC tourney, 76-56 and West Noble fell to Westview 58-57. Cougar scoring-Mike Young 16; Steve Richter 6; Jim Richey 5; Terry Dazey 10; Greg Wetzel 12; Rex Gallmeyer 9; Jeff Schlotterback 2; and Mike Kurtz 4.
Army Sgt. Tom E. Norris, son of Mr. and Mrs Dale E. Norris, Columbia City was assigned to the 8th Infantry Division in Germany.
Army Specialist Four Richard C. Martz, Jr. departed for six months of temporary duty, where he would train with other members of his unit under simulated combat conditions. Following the training he would return to Fort Hood, Texas, where he was regularly assigned as an infantryman in Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion of the 1st Cavalry Divisions 12th Cavalry.
Albion couples celebrating wedding anniversaries in January were: Mr. and Mrs. Paul Worman, Jan. 6; Mr. and Mrs. Merle Myers, Jan. 7; Mr. and Mrs. Jack Kurtz, Jan. 9, 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Shand were parents of a daughter, born Dec. 30, 1975, and named Tiffanie Dawn.
25 years ago, Sept. 6, 1995
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Tony Forker. Central Noble’s senior fullback, Forker rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ come-from-behind win over rival West Noble. Forker also ran for one two-point conversion and set up another Central Noble touchdown with a 78-yard-run.
Another Athlete of the Week was selected at Central Noble High School, Laurie Ober. A Central Noble volleyball player, Ober was instrumental in the Cougars’ comeback in two games against DeKalb. Playing well at the net, the junior middle-hitter had two blocks and four kills.
Ruth Billings of Wolf Lake was the grand prize winner in a drawing conducted by Community State Bank, Wolf Lake. She won a motorized child’s Jeep-style vehicle. Brad Peterson, Office Manager presented the gift.
The DNR was considering seeking damage for a pesticide spill at Skinner Lake. Chlorpyrifos applied by ACE Pest control of North Webster to kill termites at a private home on the lake’s west side, accidentally got into a drain line and leaked into the water. Wayne Faatz, contaminants program director for the DNR, said ACE Pest Control was responsible for the direct loss of fish and the loss of recreational fishing opportunities. He said the company could also be liable for long term effects on fish reproduction.
Christopher J. Powell, 21, of Churubusco, died Aug. 30, 1995, when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck driven by Kenneth K. Ott, 68, of rural Albion. Ott was not injured in the crash, he told police he was pulling out of his driveway to go west, and looked for traffic several times before leaving the drive, but did not see Powell, Police said Powell was driving at a high rate of speed.
10 years ago, Sept. 7, 2010
Indiana Volunteer firefighters 6th District President Gerald Sprague presented Albion firefighter Phil Jacob with the Indiana Firefighter of the Year award for the district.
Louis E. Tantalo of Johannesburg, Michigan, fired a shot that ended his life while he was parked near Glacier Ridge pavilion at Chain O’ Lakes State Park. Tantalo was a suspect in a double homicide in Lewiston, Michigan.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Ryan Smith. Ryan finished sixth at the Panther Run at Prairie Heights on Aug. 28, 2010. He also ran well at the home meet on Aug. 31, 2010.
Senior cross country members were recognized for their efforts at the Cougars’ only home meet of the season, senior Josh Isaac and senior Katie Bryan. Both planned to attend college in the fall of 2011.
