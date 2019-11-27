ALBION — Stephen James Johnson, 68, of Albion, Indiana, died on Nov. 14, 2019, from complications of COPD.
Stephen was born on Aug. 22, 1951, to James Britt and Lucinda S. Johnson in Richmond, Indiana.
The family moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1957.
After graduating from North Side High School in 1969, he went on to receive an associate's degree in electronics from Indiana Vocational Technical College in 1972, eventually earning his Master Electrician license in the ’90s.
Stephen worked for International Harvester, Metallurgical Processing, INC (MPI), and Essex Corporate as its maintenance electrician and was the owner of Johnson’s Launch.
Stephen was predeceased by his parents, James and Lucinda Johnson; and his friend and cousin, Phyllis Stegall Nicely.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon; his sister, Kathleen; and many cousins, including Ray Garza and children.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Washington Township Community Center, 1834 W. Wallen Road. Fort Wayne.
Suggested memorial gifts may be made to Purdue University Fort Wayne Helmke Library, where he was proud to say his daughter is a librarian. Checks can be made payable to Purdue Fort Wayne Foundation. In the memo, please list “In Memory of Stephen Johnson”.
