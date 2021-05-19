Warblers, the warblers that interest me, are birds, little birds, like goldfinches or chipping sparrows, though there are a few species that are bigger.
They are birds of the trees, again, most of them. They feed on insects. They’re highly active and, of course, they go south for the winter, migrate, some as far as Mexico and South America.
There aren’t many insects for them to feed on in the northern part of their range in winter. They fly at night, feed and rest during the day. The summer range of many species, however, extends to the northern limit of trees in Canada.
There are more than 100 species of warbler. There are more species of warbler than of sparrows, LBJs, little brown jobs. Two warblers, northern and Louisiana waterthrush, are of a different size and shape than the other warblers, To me the waterthrushes look more like shore birds than warblers.
Hey look different and they act different than other warblers. Other warblers are birds of the trees. They rarely even fly to the ground. Waterthrushes, on the other hand, feed and nest on the ground.
One other warbler, the ovenbird, spends much of the day on the ground. It nests on the ground. It’s named for its nest which is shaped like an oven, a little canopy of grass, open on one side, closed over on top.
Yellow is a common and characteristic color of many warblers, though it’s usually accompanied by one or more other colors. One warbler, the appropriately named yellow warbler, is nearly all yellow. A male yellow warbler particularly lives up to the name. It’s bright yellow on the face, throat, breast and belly, duller yellow, but still yellow, on the back, wings and tail. It has bright red streaks on the breast.
Other warblers with splashes of yellow are yellow throat, which has a yellow breast and belly, northern Parula which has a yellow throat and upper breast, tropical parula which has a yellow throat, breast and belly, chestnut-sided warbler, with a yellow crown, magnolia warbler, yellow throat, belly and rump, Cape May warbler, yellow around the face and breast and belly bright yellow streaked with black, yellow-rumped warbler, yellow crown, shoulder patches and yellow rump, black-throated green warbler, yellow cheeks, hermit warbler, yellow face.
The female Blackburnian warbler has a yellow face and throat but the male has an orange face and throat. The palm warbler has a yellow line above the eye and a yellow throat, breast and belly. Its throat and upper breast are streaked with brown. The mourning warbler has a yellow belly and under tail coverts, the Connecticut warbler a yellow belly and under tail coverts. The common yellowthroat has a yellow line above the eye, a black mask and a yellow breast and belly. The yellow-breasted chat and prothonotary warbler have a yellow head, breast and belly. One more warbler, the Nashville, has a yellow throat and belly. I add Nashville because my daughter and I saw one recently.
There are more warblers with yellow, many more, but I’ve named enough for this article.
Instead of naming more warblers with yellow, here are a few with other colors. There are black-throated blue and black-throated green warblers. There is a cerulean warbler which is blue on the head, back, wings and tail, white on the throat, breast and belly. There are black-and-white and blackpoll warblers. The American redstart, which is a warbler, is black with patches of red in its wings and tail.
Now is the time to see these little feathered sprites, now when flies and bees, ants and other insects are out and about, when mosquitoes aren’t numerous yet, when warblers that nest farther north haven’t passed us by. Now is the time, when it isn’t raining. or snowing, as it did one day earlier this month.
