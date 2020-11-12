ALBION — It’s baaaaaack.
After having spent $500,000 to fix its ammonia problem at its sewage ponds, the Albion Town Council learned Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting the town is still not in compliance with Indiana Department of Environmental Management guidelines.
In fact, according to sewer department employee Aaron McGinnis, “Our ammonia levels are borderline higher than they’ve ever been.”
That triggered Albion Town Councilman Darold Smolinske, who requested the town’s committee which has been overseeing the issue to meet with the town’s engineers, Wessler Engineering.
The full council agreed such a meeting was a good idea.
During the Sept. 8 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Albion Wastewater superintendent Terry Forker told the council his department was “going in the right direction,” in regards to compliance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management regarding the amount of ammonia being released from the lagoon system as effluent.
In a split vote, the Albion Town Council voted July 14 to retain the services of Wessler Engineering, the firm who designed the upgrade to the town’s sewage ponds in order to meet compliance requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council voted 3-2 to spend up to $54,500 on a contract with Wessler to provide what the firm referred to as Phase II of its attempts to lower ammonia levels being released from its sewage pond system to meet IDEM standards.
The town spent more than $500,000 in putting in a new aeration system into the ponds to help — it was hoped — to solve the problem. Testing over the winter again found the town to still be non-compliant with IDEM standards.
“I wish Phase I worked better than it did,” Wessler Engineering’s Aaron Hutton said at a previous meeting. “It did make significant improvements.”
Hutton said in addition to the design contract offered July 14, the hard costs of the second phase could range anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000. But he believed the fix would be closer to the $100,000-$200,000 range.
During the Sept. 8 meeting of the town council, Forker announced he had bypassed the first sewer pond where the waste is normally received and was getting better results.
The original design of the system had the untreated waste entering the first pond, then slowly being moved to a second pond. The final stop was a finishing pond, from which the water was released into a ditch.
Forker took a sample from the first pond or cell to the Kendallville Wastewater treatment plant. Under a microscope, Forker discovered that the entire sample was dead.
“It was septic,” Forker said. “There was no life.”
The town relies on micro-organisms to eat at the waste materials, breaking it down so it the water can be cleaned and released.
There were no active bugs in the first cell.
“Cell one was causing us a lot of problems,” Forker told the council. “It was contaminating cell two.”
Last year’s attempted fix of the ammonia levels involved partitioning the second pond or cell into two parts through the use of a curtain which limited water flow from one section to the next.
During Tuesday’s meeting, McGinnis told the council the fixes weren’t working
“We’re out of compliance today, if not, tomorrow,” he said. “It’s a little disheartening.”
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson asked for clarification from McGinnis that the micro organisms in the second cell were not doing their job.
“The bugs are not working in cell two?” she asked.
“It’s very little difference,” McGinnis said.
McGinnis said he believed the lower temperature in the ponds was making the bugs less effective.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council heard from Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller that leaf pickup continues. According to Miller, most sections of town have seen at least three passes, but as the leaves fall, they continue to pile up.
• The council approved Fire Chief Bob Amber’s request to spend $5,717 on 1,225 feet of various sized fire hoses. Amber has enough in his equipment budget to pay for the purchase.
“We’re going as fast as we can,” Miller said. “Every time we turn a corner, there’s more.”
