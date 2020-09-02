45 years ago, Dec. 17, 1975
The state of Indiana had secured 100 new industries from Jan. 1, 1975, announced Lt. Gov. Orr. These industries would employ 5,154 people in the upcoming years and generate capital investment of more than $100 million. One of the new plants was the Ligonier Rubber Co.
Army Private James M. Murphy, 19, whose wife, Penny, lives in Columbia City, participated in exercise “Reforger” in Germany. Murphy was regularly assigned to Company C, 123rd Signal Battalion of the Third Infantry Division in Wurnburg, Germany.
A $300,000 damage law suit seeking reinstatement of a teacher had been filed against the West Noble School Corp.
The Central Noble High School boys basketball team won its fifth straight game when it defeated Fremont, 79-31. Cougar scoring-Mike Young 18; Mike McCoy 8; Steve Richter 10; Randy Wilson 3; Rex Gallmeyer 5; Terry Dazey 2; Mike Kurtz 2; Jim Richey 4; Wyndel Gaff 7; Greg Wetzel 7; Jeff Schlotterback 3.
25 years ago, Aug. 9, 1995
Several Albion area runners took part in the Cromwell Classic 5K race. In the 5K Men’s division race, former Central Noble track standout David Foote placed first in the 16-19-year-old division. Hal Pearson won in the 40-44-year-old bracket, while Michael McKinney was first at age 13-15, and Dave Knopp was third in the age 35-39.
Lisa and Phillip Ball, Columbia City, purchased the Albion and Churubusco Subway Sandwich operation. They planned a grand reopening celebration for Aug. 18 and 19, 1995, at both locations.
Three members of the Central Noble Lady Cougars basketball team, Jessie Egolf, Sasha Wright and Jennifer Grawcock, won the high school division of a 3-On-3 tournament run at Southtown Mall in Fort Wayne, in conjunction with the Three Rivers Festival.
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Michael A. Wittkopf, son of Jack C. Wittkopf, Avilla, was currently halfway through a six-month overseas deployment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which had included duty in the Adriatic Sea near Bosnia and in the Persian Gulf near Iraq.
The children of Mr. and Mrs. Clair Archer (Phyllis Bitner) were hosting an open house in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary to be held at the Cromwell Community Center on Aug. 13, 1995. They were married on Aug. 12, 1945.
Franklin and Delores Jacob were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion.
Kathy and Ned Egolf, Churubusco, were the winners of a seven-night Caribbean cruise for two. The cruise was the top prize of a fundraising raffle held by the Whitley County Red Cross.
Alice Cupp, Albion, was united in marriage to Marc Robinson of Brookston. Parents of the couple were Bill and Becky Cupp of Fort Wayne and Kean and Carolyn Robinson of Brookston.
10 years ago, Aug. 11, 2010
Renee M. Zeigler was crowned Miss Onion Days with Jessica Beck and Courtney Steele as princesses. Between the three they raised over $1,034 to help offset Onion Days expenses.
2010 Kiddie Royalty at Wolf Lake’s Onion Days were Princess Amelia Simpson, daughter of David and Lisa Simpson; Queen McKenlee Jones, daughter of Joshua and Jessica Jones; King Austin Gray, son of Dan and Shannon Gray and Prince Mason Jones, son of Joshua and Jessica Jones.
Jared and Sarah Mawhorter Shisler welcomed their third son on Aug. 2, 2010. Tripp Geiger Shisler weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces. He was 22 ¾ inches. long. He was welcomed home by big brothers Tyler and Trey.
Chuck and Laurie Tener, of Albion, announced the engagement of their daughter, Amy to Matthew Oakes. Matthew was the son of John and Pearl Oakes of Stoystown, Pennsylvania. A wedding was planned for Oct. 16, 2010, at Merriam Christian Chapel in Merriam.
In the first annual Burr Oak Baptist Church “3-On-3” Basketball Tournament the winners of the men’s division were Steven Neary, Andrew Brown and Justin Brown. Winners of the Girls 16-and-under Division were Courtney Steele, Melanie Potts and Heather Combs. They were unopposed but played tough against the Boys 16-and-under teams. The winning team of the Boys 16 and under Division were Joey Mawhorter, Wes Craft, Tanner Likes and Kyler Likes.
