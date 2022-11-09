Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars split contests
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh-grade boys basketball split in recent games, defeating Eastside and losing to Lakeland.
Against the Lakers on Nov. 1, Central Noble lost in overtime, 29-27. Leading scorers for the Cougars were Merek Malcom with 10, Bryson Stump scored 8, followed by Caleb Ray (4), Riley Knipper (3) and Zach Chenoweth (2).
On Nov. 7, Central Noble defeated Eastside, 35-21. Malcolm led the way with 17. Knipper scored 8. Chenoweth added 6 and Rugar Lough tallied 4 points.
Sixth Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars whip Lakeland
ALBION — The Central Noble sixth-grade boys basketball team lost to East Noble but defeated Eastside in recent play.
Against East Noble on Nov. 3, the Cougars were defeated by the Knights, 23-13. Connor Dreibelbis led the Cougars with 6 points.
On Nov. 7, Central Noble defeated Lakeland, 26-14. Blake Geiger led the way with 10 points. Anthony Little added 8 and Atticus Duncan chipped in with 4.
