ALBION — Noble County Treasurer Michele Bricker has announced the Noble County fall tax payments for real estate, personal property and mobile homes are due Tuesday, Nov. 10.
All payments must be made or postmarked by the due date to be considered on-time. Late payments will be subject to penalties.
Courthouse hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for Election Day.
The 2019 payable 2020 tax statements were mailed to residents in April. Please return the FALL INSTALLMENT coupon copy with the Nov. 10 payment. A receipt will be sent only if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided.
Several payment options are available. You may pay:
• In Person — Bring in your tax statements to the Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse and pay by cash, check, money order, certified check, debit or credit card. Please wear your mask as COVID guidelines are still being followed.
• By Mail — send the Fall Installment coupon with your payment. A self-addressed stamped envelope is required if you want a receipt mailed to you.
• Drop Box inside the Courthouse. We provide a drop box inside the courthouse by security if you want to bring your payment into the courthouse, but don’t want to wait in line. Please have your payment in an envelope with your payment coupon. If you want a receipt, provide a self-addressed/stamped envelope. Check or Money Order Only NO CASH in the drop box.
• On-line by E-Check (ACH) — Go to govtechtaxpro.com The service fee is $2. You can pay multiple parcels at a time.
• On-Line by Debit or Credit Card — Go to govtechtaxpro.com Pay one or multiple parcels with a service fee ($1.50 + 2.65%).
• By HOMEOWNER’S ESCROW — This is NOT the same as the escrow with your mortgage company but works similarly in that you schedule payments throughout the year that fit your budget. You set the payments and control the changes you want to make. You can schedule regular payments — weekly, monthly or single payment by the tax due dates. Follow the scheduled payment link at govtechtaxpro.com or scheduled.govetechtaxpro.com. Service fees will apply.
• Pay By Phone — Call 1-844-556-7318. Use your 13- or 18-digit parcel number which begins with 57 to pay by phone. Service fees will apply.
• Bill Pay with your bank — the on-line bill pay through your banking institution may also be an option for you. Use your tax id# as your account number. Your normal bank fees may apply.
Partial payments are always accepted anytime throughout the year, just remember all appropriate penalties will apply if taxes are not paid-in-full by the due date.
If you have any questions, please contact the appropriate office:
• Tax Payments — Treasurer’s Office at 636-2644
• Exemptions — Auditor’s Office at 636-2658
• Assessed Values — Assessor’s Office at 636-2297
• Drainage Assessments — Surveyor’s Office at 636-2131.
