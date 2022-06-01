ALBION — A Summer Kickoff celebration is coming to downtown Albion.
Just ahead of the return of the Chain O’Lakes Festival, the annual festival Cruise-In will return on Friday, June 3, with additional activities sponsored by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team.
The celebration will usher in the summer season on the square, highlight locally owned small businesses and offer something for all ages to come together to enjoy.
The Cruise-In, taking place on West Jefferson Street along the north side of the courthouse square, is open to all cars, trucks, garden tractors and motorcycles. It will run from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 564-8447 or 636-3333.
The Albion S.T.A.R. Team will bring life-sized games for all ages to the northwest courthouse lawn. Food trucks and vendors, including Holy Smokes BBQ, Kona Ice, and the Albion Rotary Club, will offer food and non-alcoholic beverages on the west side of the courthouse on York Street near the intersection with West Jefferson.
On the south end of the same stretch of York Street, Hidden Ego Event and Recreation Center will run a Corn Hole Tourney and provide a full cash bar for those ages 21 and older. The tourney will be a blind draw. Players need to bring their own partner. Cost is $15 per player and payouts will be made for the top three teams. First place will win cash and prizes of $125; second place $75; and third place $50. Registration opens at 5 p.m. and bags will fly at 6 p.m.
The tourney, bar and food will wrap up by 9 p.m.
Chain O’ Lakes
Festival Schedule
Wednesday, June 8
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Kiddie Games on the courthouse lawn, sponsored by the S.T.A.R. Team
• 5-10 p.m. — Carnival, wristbands $20
• 5-7:30 p.m. — Drive-Thru fish and tenderloin dinner at the Albion Fire Station
• 6:30 p.m. — Kidding King and Queen contest, sponsored by Albion Rotary
• 7:30 p.m. — Chain O’ Lakes Festival Queen crowned
• 7:45 p.m. — Variety show with DJ Brian Rexroad, sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce and Doc’s Hardware
Thursday June 9
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Tiny Bubbles party and hula hoops for little kids on the courthouse lawn, sponsored by the Albion Township trustee
• 5-8 p.m. — Old Jail Museum open at the corner of Oak and West Main streets
• 5-10 p.m. — Carnival, wristbands $20
• 7-9:30 p.m. — Entertainment by The Ford, sponsored by the Albion Township Trustee and Albion Lions Club
Friday, June 10
• 5-8 p.m. — Old Jail Museum open at the corner of Oak and West Main streets
• 5-10 p.m. — Carnival, wristbands $20
• 5 p.m.-? — 3-on-3 indoor basketball tournament at August Hills LRCC, co-ed age brackets, cost is $30 per team; for more information to register call 636-8000 or Abby at 415-2838
• 7-9:30 p.m. — Entertainment by Triple Shot, sponsored by Community State Bank, SL Home Improvements, John and Melba Moorhouse, Monarch Development and Albion Pizza Depot
Saturday, June 11
• 8 a.m. — 12th annual Dave Knopp Memorial 5K Run/Walk on the west side of Central Noble Jr-Sr. High School, sponsored by the Albion Lions Club
• 11 a.m. — Lions Club chicken BBQ, carry out, across from post office
• Noon-4:30 p.m. — Carnival Kids Day, all wristbands $15
• 1:30-8 p.m. — Old Jail Museum open (closed during parade)
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Inclognito Cloggers at entertainment stage
• 4 p.m. — Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade with grand marshals Scott and Yvonne Cole. Emcee is Chet Smith. Nation Anthem sung by Gabe Norris.
• 5-10 p.m. Carnival, wristbands $22
• 7-9:30 p.m. — Entertainment by The Time Travelers, sponsored by Noble REMC, Campbell & Fetter Band, Baseline Tool, Noble County Disposal, Albion Chamber of Commerce and Robert Bosch LLC.
Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee members are Sharon Leitch, Chris Magnuson, Jim and Dee Blake, Greg and Jill Snyder, Harry Taylor, Craig and Sue Simon, Mike and Lois Noel, Randy Gunder, Jenn Reimer, Kelly Behm, Tammy Luce, Karen Gaul and Eric Custer.
