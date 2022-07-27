ALBION — “Know when to hold ‘em,” the old Kenny Rogers song goes, “know when to… release ‘em as effluent.”
A key component of the town of Albion’s strategy for meeting IDEM guidelines for the amount of ammonia being released into the Croft Ditch involves holding as much of the water as long as it can in the winter months.
It’s during the winter months, when the sewage-eating bugs become sluggish, that the ammonia levels fall out of compliance.
It doesn’t matter if the ammonia level becomes too high in February, Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker said, if the town isn’t releasing any effluent.
Most of the year, the town takes in an average of 240,000 gallons of sewage per day — and tries to release a like amount.
The lagoons have additional storage capacity that isn’t being used.
The finishing pond, for example, traditionally holds 5.2 million gallons during the winter months. The cell can hold 8.3 million gallons.
The first two treatment cells can hold a combined 27 million gallons. On average, the cells have much lower volumes.
The trick is to get the ammonia levels as low as possible heading into the winter months when the water will need to be stored for an extended period of time.
“The lower our numbers are in December, the longer we can hold,” Forker said.
Contractors are currently working on a $700,000 fix that will help those bugs become more active by pumping oxygen into the holding lagoon where sewage first enters the facility. Last year, the town discovered that the entire first cell was “dead,” devoid of oxygen and those sewage eating bugs.
Last week, the Albion Town Council approved a $4,190 change order to the work being done.
The bulk of that additional money will be spent purchasing 1-inch oxygen feeder lines in Cell 1. The feeder lines go to 70-pound metal discs laid at the bottom of the ponds. Oxygen is released from the discs, aerating the water and stimulating the sewage-eating bugs.
Sewage enters the town’s wastewater system into Cell 1. It is then moved into Cell 2 for additional treatment, before being pumped to Cell 3, the town’s finishing pond.
From Cell 3, the treated water is released into Croft Ditch, which feeds into the origins of the Elkhart River near Port Mitchell in Noble County.
For years, the town has been in violation of the Indiana Department of Environmental standards for the amount of ammonia that is being released from the ditch.
The town has spent more than $1 million attempting to get into compliance.
In preparation for the work currently being done, Albion Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker lowered the level of Cell 1 by 32 inches so the depth and extent of sludge on the bottom of the cell could be taken into consideration during installation.
Officials found that the amount of sludge required longer lines, and the system would not be able to adequately pump enough oxygen through 3/4-inch feeder pipe. So the town had to go to 1-inch feeder pipe.
Fortunately, Forker’s department had been saving up on 1-inch feeder pipe, saving the town a considerable amount of money on the change order.
Contractors are currently working to dig trenches to lay piping which will circulate cleaner water from Cell 1 back into the main treatment area of that cell, to better utilize the bugs the town dumps into the ponds to eat the sewage, including the ammonia.
Forker said Thursday he expects the new fixes to be operational by September.
That is crucial for the town’s attempts to get into compliance.
Having an “active” Cell 1 will help bring down the levels of ammonia — or so the theory goes.
On Sept. 14, 2021, the Albion Town Council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
The town of Albion’s Wastewater Committee opened a lone submitted bid on Oct. 18, 2021.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
On March 7 of this year, the town’s Wastewater Committee opened bids for a contractor to install the equipment purchased earlier.
The lowest bid was turned in by Pennsylvania-headquartered Clean Infusion at $485,083. Workers have been on site since earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.