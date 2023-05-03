ALBION — Central Noble freshman Kayla Kreger and Lakeland’s Carly Rasbaugh to deuce twice in the opening game on Kreger’s serve during Thursday’s No. 2 singles match.
Kreger eventually prevailed in the game.
That got her rolling.
With her first serve on target and her baseline shots keeping Rasbaugh deep behind the baseline, Kreger won the next 10 games before eventually settling for a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
The Cougars swept the varsity singles competition in defeating the Lakers in Northeast Corner Conference regular season action.
Central Noble junior Naomi Leffers defeated Amelia Trump, 6-3, 6-3. Junior Audri Kleber defeated Raeghan Johnson, 6-1, 6-2.
It was a good team win, according to Central Noble coach Susan Moore.
“They have been improving at every practice,” Moore said. “They have just been amazing as far as improvement.”
Getting first serves in certainly helped the cause on Thursday.
“We had good service at No. 1 and No. 2 singles,” Moore said.
In her match, Kreger kept mostly to the baseline., consistently hitting the ball deep.
During warmups at least, Kreger and Rasbaugh seemed evenly matched.
But Kreger proved relentless.
“She is a very strong baseline player,” Moore said of her No. 2 singles player. “Kayla has a lot of perseverence. She does not give up.”
Leffers also seemed well matched up with Trump. The No. 1 singles match featured several long rallies, and Leffers gutted her way to the victory.
Winning matches with well-matched up opponents showed some good determination for the Lakers.
“They understand tennis is a mental game,” Moore said.
Lakeland picked up wins at both doubles spots.
Sarah Smart and Karis Romer defeated Natalie Moore and Maddie Toner at No. 1 doubles, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
The Lakers’ Brianna Poe and Gracelyn Weimer knocked off Jacelyn Hawk and Avery Philllips, 6-3, 6-4.
