Boys Soccer
Central Noble blanks Eastside
ALBION — Central Noble’s boys soccer team scored two goals in each half in blanking Eastside, 4-0, in opening round Northeast Corner Conference tournament action on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
With goals provided by Jonah Hopf, Ryan Schroeder, Danny Leffers and Alex Mowery, the Cougars moved on to the second round of the tournament. Assists on the night were provided by Jeremiah Imhof and Danny Leffers.
In the tournament semifinals, the Cougars lost to Prairie Heights, 1-0.
The Prairie Heights boys soccer team has entered “new territory” after defeating Central Noble 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship match.
“It’s new territory, but we’ll take it. The team is playing really well the last two weeks, connecting passes, and we have to do more of the same,” Prairie Heights coach Craig Burkholder said. “We have a nice group of seniors and they’re trying to make it count.”
“We played hard. My boys usually do. We just let one go in and we had our opportunities to put it in the back of the net. Just never could get it there,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “Prairie Heights played a good game. Every year, I see them progress. They’ve gotten better year after year. I’m really happy to see that for Prairie Heights, but of course I’m sad for our boys to be out of the tournament.”
The lone goal of the match came eight minutes into the second half. A foul awarded the Panthers a free kick near midfield. Collin Kesslar took the kick and found a waiting Isaac Burns, who got his head on the ball and snuck inside the right post for the goal.
“Just a nice chip in the box, and I think a nice flick of the neck or the back of his head and it went it. (Kesslar) dropped in a spot, and Isaac was in the right place,” Burkholder said.
Central Noble only had four shots on goal on Thursday, and most of them were by Dillen Noland. The Panthers defense made it difficult for decent looks at the goal.
“We played pretty good defense. We had a couple of lapses on defense tonight. A big part for (Central Noble) was that they lost (Danny) Leffers earlier in the game. That hurt them because he’s a very good player,” Burkholder said. “But our defense kept going to those free balls and did an excellent job to head it out or trap it away from them.”
Leffers left 10 minutes into the match after falling awkwardly on his shoulder. He didn’t return. Leffers is a player that is always moving for the Cougars and is important to anything they do on the field.
“Danny is a key player, and once he went out it definitely hurt our team,” Imhof said.
The Cougars needed Leffers in the second half as they couldn’t generate scoring opportunities with any regularity. Their first shot of the second half by Central Noble didn’t come until the 23:26 mark. At one point, Prairie Heights was up 8-1 in shots and finished 10-5 in the second half.
Central Noble picked up their effort with less than 10 minutes to go, but Prairie Heights survived with keeper Sam Zolman coming up with a few crucial saves in the final minutes.
The Panthers have been on an avenge tour during the tournament. They avenged a 7-6 loss to Lakeland on Saturday with a 5-4 win in the first round on Monday. They took down Central Noble after losing 2-1 in late August.
Eighth Grade Volleyball
Cougars drop pair of contests
ALBION — Indian Springs Middle School defeated Central Noble’s eighth-grade volleyball team on Monday, Sept. 14, 25-15, 25-11.
Kensy Kimmell and Megan Carnahan both had multiple blocks in the contest.
On Sept. 8, the Cougars were swept by Fremont, 25-15, 25-16.
On Sept. 15, Central Noble lost two close sets to Westview, 25-22, 25-23.
The Lady Cougars fought hard in 2 close matches with the Warriors. Kylea Kunkel lead in serves pulling the cougars from a 10 point deficit. The team played great with multiple kills from Anna Christopher, Carnahan and Kimmell. The ladies play East Noble on Wednesday at home.
Seventh Grade Volleyball
Cougars outlast Westview in 3
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Westview’s seventh-grade volleyball team in three games on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 14-25, 25-10, 15-11.
Aspen Smith led the way with 8 serving aces for the Cougars and Grace Swank added 4. Ellie Clevenger had 3 kills. Jalayna Winebrenner had 5 sets and Katie Forker had 4.
M.S. Soccer
Cougars beat Oak Farm
ALBION — Central Noble won over Oak Farm on Monday, 3-0.
Drake Cavenaugh had two goals for the Cougars. Carter Meinika had a goal and an assist.
Cougar goalkeepers Josh Marker and Tucker Jordan combined to earn the shutout. Tucker also stopped an Oak Farm penalty kick.
Central Noble’s co-ed team fell to Westview’s eighth-grade team on Thursday, 9-1.
Josh Marker put the Cougars on the scoreboard with a breakaway goal, while Tucker Jordan had another great game in the CN goal. The Cougars are off next week, but look forward to hosting Garrett on Monday, Sept. 28.
M.S. Cross Country
CN 2nd in 4-way meet
ALBION — Central Noble’s Middle School runners faced Angola, Churubusco and Eastside Wednesday, Sept. 16. The Cougars finished second. For the girls, Alyssa Spohr won the race, with Adelaide Hopf in 8th, Kyanne Bailey in 21st, Kyla Sickafoose in 25th, Taylor Custer in 30th and Lydia Skinner in 38th. For the boys, Cole Lake led the team in 9th place, with Keegan Knight following in 12th and Simeon Gard in 22nd.
On Saturday, the Cougars tied West Noble, 0-0.
Spohr led the girls with a 27th place finish in 12:23 for the 3K course. Hopf followed in 13:06, Bailey in 14:22, Custer in 15:40, Sickafoose in 16:01, and Skinner in 18:29. Lake led the boys with a time of 12:47 for the 3K course. Knight crossed the line in 13:19, and Gard followed in 15:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.