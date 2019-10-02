INDIANAPOLIS — Two takeaways from Indiana’s August employment report: The state’s unemployment rate last month fell to its lowest level in 18 months, and the number of unemployment insurance claims dropped to its lowest level this year.
Indiana’s jobless rate dipped in August to a preliminary 3.3% from 3.4% in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The rate in Indiana hasn’t been that low since February 2018, when it stood at 3.3% for three consecutive months starting in December 2017.
In addition, the number of Hoosiers filing for unemployment benefits in August dropped to 14,048, the lowest amount in a single month so far this year.
“For Indiana’s unemployment rate to remain so low for so long, and now drop even further, is a testament to Gov. Holcomb’s NextLevel Jobs push,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “The state’s strong business climate and workforce initiatives continue to lift Indiana above its neighboring states in employment.”
Illinois posted an August unemployment rate of 4%; Ohio, 4.1%; Michigan, 4.2%; and Kentucky, 4.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Other highlights of Indiana’s August employment report:
• The unemployment rate has decreased 7.3 percentage points since July 2009, the low point of employment, ranking 8th in the nation;
• The labor force participation rate has outperformed the national average for 61 consecutive months and stands at 64.6% compared with 63.2% for the nation; and
• The number of private sector jobs has grown by 23,000 year over year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.