STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: HOLIDAY MOVIES
ACROSS
1. Concert units
5. *Kevin to Buzz in “Home Alone”
8. Emphatic no
12. Phyllo, alt. sp.
13. Chicken of the sea?
14. a.k.a. papaya
15. Biblical firstborn
16. Aquarium show star
17. Type of squash
18. *Like George Bailey’s life
20. Struggle for air
21. Aggregate
22. Gangster’s gun
23. *Mount Crumpit’s misanthrope
26. They refuse to believe
30. *____ Howard, directed a movie about #23 Across
31. High regard
34. Like dental exam
35. Bullying, e.g.
37. Popular deciduous tree
38. Kaa of “The Jungle Book”
39. Cleopatra’s necklace
40. *Like characters in Will Ferrell’s famous Christmas movie
42. Use a Singer
43. Continuing forever
45. Wonder Woman’s ability to fly, e.g.
47. Galley propeller
48. Type of consonant
50. Corner chess piece
52. *Nicolas Cage’s character gets a glimpse of a different life (2 words)
56. Like famous Moulin
57. Computer image
58. French money
59. Alleviated
60. Target of a joke
61. Iditarod ride
62. *Nick Claus’ brother, a repossession agent
63. Famous frat house
64. Black and green brews
DOWN
1. Not many (2 words)
2. Japanese soup
3. Architectural drawing
4. Sudan, in French
5. Rides the wave
6. Ear bone, a.k.a. anvil
7. Jezebel’s idol
8. *Griswold family’s pastime
9. Epic poem
10. Waterproof canvas
11. Part of B.Y.O.
13. Synagogue scrolls
14. Like a Druid
19. Master of ceremonies
22. Engagement symbol
23. Prepare carrots, sometimes
24. R2-D2, e.g.
25. Accustom
26. Bruce Willis’ ex
27. Use the blunt pencil tip
28. Autumn laborer
29. Lots and lots
32. Regale with a tale, e.g.
33. *Human from North Pole comes to NYC
36. *Bill Murray movie, inspired by Charles Dickens
38. Water-covered sandbank
40. Corncob
41. Orthopedic device
44. In the buff
46. Dryest, as in humor
48. Vacuum, pl.
49. Be theatrical
50. Katy Perry’s 2013 hit
51. Yorkshire river
52. Trivial lies
53. Drug smuggler
54. Pi times square of radius
55. Show of agreement, pl.
56. Game official, for short
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.