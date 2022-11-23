STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: HOLIDAY MOVIES

ACROSS

1. Concert units

5. *Kevin to Buzz in “Home Alone”

8. Emphatic no

12. Phyllo, alt. sp.

13. Chicken of the sea?

14. a.k.a. papaya

15. Biblical firstborn

16. Aquarium show star

17. Type of squash

18. *Like George Bailey’s life

20. Struggle for air

21. Aggregate

22. Gangster’s gun

23. *Mount Crumpit’s misanthrope

26. They refuse to believe

30. *____ Howard, directed a movie about #23 Across

31. High regard

34. Like dental exam

35. Bullying, e.g.

37. Popular deciduous tree

38. Kaa of “The Jungle Book”

39. Cleopatra’s necklace

40. *Like characters in Will Ferrell’s famous Christmas movie

42. Use a Singer

43. Continuing forever

45. Wonder Woman’s ability to fly, e.g.

47. Galley propeller

48. Type of consonant

50. Corner chess piece

52. *Nicolas Cage’s character gets a glimpse of a different life (2 words)

56. Like famous Moulin

57. Computer image

58. French money

59. Alleviated

60. Target of a joke

61. Iditarod ride

62. *Nick Claus’ brother, a repossession agent

63. Famous frat house

64. Black and green brews

DOWN

1. Not many (2 words)

2. Japanese soup

3. Architectural drawing

4. Sudan, in French

5. Rides the wave

6. Ear bone, a.k.a. anvil

7. Jezebel’s idol

8. *Griswold family’s pastime

9. Epic poem

10. Waterproof canvas

11. Part of B.Y.O.

13. Synagogue scrolls

14. Like a Druid

19. Master of ceremonies

22. Engagement symbol

23. Prepare carrots, sometimes

24. R2-D2, e.g.

25. Accustom

26. Bruce Willis’ ex

27. Use the blunt pencil tip

28. Autumn laborer

29. Lots and lots

32. Regale with a tale, e.g.

33. *Human from North Pole comes to NYC

36. *Bill Murray movie, inspired by Charles Dickens

38. Water-covered sandbank

40. Corncob

41. Orthopedic device

44. In the buff

46. Dryest, as in humor

48. Vacuum, pl.

49. Be theatrical

50. Katy Perry’s 2013 hit

51. Yorkshire river

52. Trivial lies

53. Drug smuggler

54. Pi times square of radius

55. Show of agreement, pl.

56. Game official, for short

