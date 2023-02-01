ALBION — It never gets tired.
In fact, you could say it never skips a beat.
During the Jan. 24 meeting of the Albion Town Council, the Albion Fire Department received permission to purchase a a Stryker/Lucas Chest Compression System which can provide life-saving CPR for $22,763.94.
The Albion Fire Department received a test model of the Stryker CPR device in August.
The Stryker CPR device is battery powered, and is designed to give high quality chest compression with minimal interruptions — a major link in the chain of survival for the patient. Albion firefighters trained in using the device when it was delivered, and had been evaluating its usefulness during a three-month trial which technically ended Nov. 1.
The town is still in possession of the loaner device.
Albion volunteers had a successful use of Stryker/Lucas system when responders were called to a heart attack in October.
The protocol established by Parkview, which Albion adheres to, required manual CPR be performed for six minutes before the device is set up to see if there is a return of spontaneous circulation. That gave other volunteers the time to set up the device.
The device, which is placed around the prone person’s chest area, did its job. According to data produced by the machine, it performed more than 3,000 chest compressions.
“Every one (of the compressions) was perfect,” Amber said in November. “It doesn’t get fatigued.”
The device got the patient’s heart going again, and the person was transported to the cardiac care facility at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
“We got there with a pulse,” Amber said.
That patient eventually died three days later.
At the least, family had a chance to say goodbye.
The Stryker/Lucas CPR device had given thef amily that chance.
In response to medical research, modern CPR is given at a much faster rate than when first developed, and as a result people giving it tend to get fatigued quickly.
“We strive for perfection,” Amber had said of trained responder CPR efforts. “They’re never going be perfect because of fatigue.”
Since volunteer fire departments are increasingly having difficulty attracting members, there’s a danger that not enough responders will be available when patients go into cardiac arrest.
Amber pointed out that a two-person EMS crew has its hands full with trying to establish an airway and provide potentially life-saving medicines to the patients. Firefighters fill in the gaps in many instances with CPR, rotating to a new responder every two minutes.
Two minutes is a long time under such stressful circumstances.
The Stryker CPR device never suffers fatigue. Each compression is identical to the last.
“It doesn’t have a human variable,” Amber said.
The AFD worked directly with Stryker and its local representative, Meagan Beveridge, in obtaining the device.
Money for the device will come out of the fire department’s Rainy Day Fund. According to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, that fund currents has a balance of approximately $270,000.
“These funds are allocated for this purpose,” Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby said.
The department had pursued a grant to help purchase the device, but that application was denied.
Town council president Vicki Jellison said she had no problem with the expenditure, citing how good the department had been in saving the town money by routinely receiving other grants.
Councilman Don Shultz made the motion to approve the purchase. Councilwman Abby Lindsey provided the second. The measure passed unanimously.
Amber also gave his annual report of his department’s activities. Albion firefighters were called out 511 times in 2022, including responding to 32 personal injury accidents.
Those 511 calls resulted in 1,726 man-hours put in by firefighters.
Also at the meeting of Jan. 24, Town Marshal Scott Cole presented his department’s annual report.
Albion officers had 19,717 calls for service in 2022, down slightly from the 20,423 calls in 2021.
Of those 19,717 calls, 11,233 were security checks, with another 5,550 calls being extra patrols. Also in 2022, officers responded to 14 reports of suicidal subjects, investigated 48 domestic disturbances and 23 incidents of criminal mischief and looked into 10 reports of illegal drug activity.
For the year, the department issued 22 parking tickets, 35 local ordinance complaints or infractions, made 34 misdemeanor arrests and 18 felony arrests.
During the previous five years, Albion police had average 12.4 felony arrests per year. The 18 felony arrests were the most in town since 19 felony arrests were made in 2018.
