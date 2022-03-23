LIGONIER — The Noble County Republican Women’s Club met Feb . 21 to kick off its year of programs.
Dubbie Buckler, second vice president of the Indiana Federation of Republican Women was present to swear in Noble County’s new officers for their two-year terms.
Vicki Jellison of Albion was sworn in as president. Jellison is joined by Vice President Kim Clouse of Kendallville, Second Vice President Shelly Williams of Kendallville, Secretary Julie Bell of Ligonier, Treasurer Jeanne Pankop of Kendallville and Ex Officio President Cathy Mowery of Albion.
The club meets on the third Monday of each month, except for January, July and December. Meetings rotate throughout the county. The annual membership cost is $35, along with $10 per meeting, to cover meal costs.
The club will next meet next on Monday, March 21, in the Police Training Room at Kendallville City Hall. Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe will serve as hostess for the meeting. The program will feature Republican candidates appearing on the May 3rd Primary Election ballot.
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will address the club at its April 18 meeting, which will be held in the garden room at the Kendallville Pizza Hut.
“We have planned an exciting year of programs and look forward to seeing new faces at the next meeting,” said Clouse.
The group is open to any Noble County woman interested in becoming involved in local Republican politics. For information concerning upcoming meeting times and locations, and to RSVP, call 242-0351.
