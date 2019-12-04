Wrestling
Cougars go 0-3
at Homestead
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble lost to all three of its opponents at Saturday’s Homestead Super Duals.
The Cougars lost to Northridge, 72-9, the Spartans, 69-6 and to Perry Meridian’s JV team, 72-12.
Girls BasketballCentral Noble improves to 5-1
ALBION — After a season-opening loss to Bishop Luers, the Central Noble girls basketball team had rattled off five straights heading into Tuesday’s game at Goshen (7-1).
Last week, the Cougars defeated DeKalb, 46-23, on Nov. 23 and Lakeland, 56-38, on Nov. 30.
