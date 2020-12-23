HAMMOND- The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Gary T. Bell is now the Acting United States Attorney.
The Vacancies Reform Act (VRA), 5 U.S.C. § 3345(a)(1), provides that when a presidentially appointed U. S. Attorney resigns, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney (“FAUSA”) of that office automatically becomes Acting U.S. Attorney. As a result of Thomas L. Kirsch’s resignation, Gary T. Bell is now the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.
Mr. Bell has held the FAUSA position since earlier this year and has been in a Supervisory Attorney position since 2014. Mr. Bell joined the U.S. Attorney’s office in June of 1999 as an Assistant United States Attorney. At that time, Mr. Bell focused on violent and drug related crimes and worked mostly with the GRIT task force.
He later shifted positions and focused on public corruption and white-collar crime cases before becoming a supervisor. Prior to his 20 plus year career with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Bell was a Lake County Deputy Prosecutor. He also worked in private practice at the Merrillville law firm of Spangler, Jennings and Dougherty.
He earned a B.A. degree in Economics from the University of Michigan in May 1987 and his law degree (Juris Doctor) from Indiana University (Bloomington) in May 1990.
Under Mr. Bell’s leadership, the office looks forward to continued cooperation with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in our joint effort to promote public safety throughout the Northern District of Indiana.
United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced earlier that he has resigned from the Department of Justice, effective Dec. 18, at which time he assumed the duties of a United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit.
Kirsch was appointed to the position of United States Attorney by President Trump on Oct. 6, 2017.
“I commend Tom Kirsch for his many years of service as United States Attorney and as a member of my Advisory Committee of United States Attorneys. Tom has faithfully led his office in Northern Indiana with integrity and an unrelenting commitment to the rule of law. Under Tom’s leadership, his Office has successfully and aggressively focused on prosecuting violent crimes, especially illegal gang activity in Northwest Indiana, and public corruption. Tom has also been a valuable member of my Advisory Committee of United States Attorney’s since 2019, advising me and the Department of Justice on policy and law enforcement matters. The Department looks forward to Tom’s service to our country as a 7th Circuit Judge,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.
“Thomas Kirsch is a lifelong Hoosier, who has worked to take on public corruption in Indiana, and has led a diverse and exemplary career. I am proud the U.S. Senate has confirmed Mr. Kirsch for the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit,” said U.S. Sen. Mike Braun
